Rochester mayoral candidates discuss bike and pedestrian options for city streets
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding what they think the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council delayed action on a proposed active transportation plan that would replace the city's existing bike master plan.
The new plan seeks to establish goals and guidelines for ensuring safe routes for pedestrians, bicyclists and other people-powered modes of transportation as updates are made to city streets.
With the update being considered, Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked: What do you believe the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets?
Here's what they had to say:
Kim Norton
ADVERTISEMENT
Britt Noser
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a mayor and what prompted them to run for office.
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to submit video responses regarding their thoughts related to spending on parks and other city recreation facilities.
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were were asked to submit video responses regarding the Rochester mayor's veto power and its potential use.
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were were asked to submit videos to highlight what they see as Destination Medical Center priorities for the next four years.
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses regarding proposed plans for Silver Lake Park changes.
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.
The race for state attorney general is the tightest of the major statewide races.
The Rahes plan on selling lettuce, microgreens and herbs to individuals and restaurants around Southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.