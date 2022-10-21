SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss bike and pedestrian options for city streets

Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding what they think the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets.

Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Kim Norton and Britt Noser.
Post Bulletin graphic
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 21, 2022 02:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council delayed action on a proposed active transportation plan that would replace the city's existing bike master plan.

The new plan seeks to establish goals and guidelines for ensuring safe routes for pedestrians, bicyclists and other people-powered modes of transportation as updates are made to city streets.

With the update being considered, Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked: What do you believe the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets?

Here's what they had to say:

Kim Norton

Britt Noser

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
