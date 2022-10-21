Rochester mayoral candidates discuss bike and pedestrian options for city streets

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council delayed action on a proposed active transportation plan that would replace the city's existing bike master plan.

The new plan seeks to establish goals and guidelines for ensuring safe routes for pedestrians, bicyclists and other people-powered modes of transportation as updates are made to city streets.

With the update being considered, Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked: What do you believe the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets?

Here's what they had to say:

Kim Norton

