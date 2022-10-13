Rochester mayoral candidates discuss community engagement
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — A variety of viewpoints can surround any decision made by city officials.
With that in mind, Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked: How do you plan to ensure community members feel they are heard and their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials?
Here's what they had to say:
Britt Noser
Kim Norton
