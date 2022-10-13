We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester mayoral candidates discuss community engagement

Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.

Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Kim Norton and Britt Noser.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 13, 2022 03:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A variety of viewpoints can surround any decision made by city officials.

With that in mind, Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked: How do you plan to ensure community members feel they are heard and their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials?

Here's what they had to say:

Britt Noser

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Norton

More candidate video responses
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss DMC priorities
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were were asked to submit videos to highlight what they see as Destination Medical Center priorities for the next four years.
August 01, 2022 12:38 PM
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss veto power
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were were asked to submit video responses regarding the Rochester mayor's veto power and its potential use.
August 01, 2022 12:36 PM
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to submit video responses regarding their thoughts related to spending on parks and other city recreation facilities.
August 01, 2022 12:35 PM
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss ideal qualities of a mayor and their reasons for running
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a mayor and what prompted them to run for office.
August 01, 2022 12:34 PM
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
September 06, 2022 12:00 PM
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss renewable energy
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
September 19, 2022 01:26 PM

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Business
Jessica Huxsol, Rachel Petrich look to continue family legacy of Apache’s Mall oldest tenant
After working together at Serenity Couture Salon & Spa for 24 years, Jessica Huxsol and Rachel Petrich have taken ownership of the business with big plans of expansion ahead.
October 13, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
File_000 (8).jpeg
Local
With districtwide renovations, Byron Public Schools moves central office
"We've had a business office, but never really a central district office. We're excited that now we're kind of in a one-stop shop," Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck said.
October 13, 2022 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Finstad hears flood infrastructure, rural ambulance concerns at Kasson meeting
Kasson leaders asked the new 1st District congressman to consider a $4.5 million bonding request for the city's $9 million flood relief endeavors.
October 13, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old
Paul Alan Collopy, 63, of Rochester, is facing one count of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old juvenile several times.
October 13, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson