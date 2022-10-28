Rochester mayoral candidates discuss priority for 2023
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve next year.
ROCHESTER — Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked about what they'd like to see accomplished in 2023.
In the final of a series of questions with video responses, the candidates were asked: What would you like to see established as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve during 2023?
Here's how they responded:
Britt Noser
Kim Norton
