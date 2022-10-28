SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss priority for 2023

Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve next year.

By Randy Petersen
October 28, 2022 01:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked about what they'd like to see accomplished in 2023.

In the final of a series of questions with video responses, the candidates were asked: What would you like to see established as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve during 2023?

Here's how they responded:

Britt Noser

Kim Norton

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
