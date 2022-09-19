Rochester mayoral candidates discuss renewable energy
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities has adopted a plan to more toward using 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
With that in mind, Rochester mayoral candidates Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked whether they support the current plan, even if it requires a need for increased electric rates to get there.
Here's how each candidate answered the question: Do you support RPU’s plan to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031, even if it requires added rate increases along the way?
Britt Noser
Kim Norton
