Rochester mayoral candidates discuss veto power

ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, mayoral candidates were asked about the role of the mayor's veto power.

With the candidates for the Nov. 8 election narrowed to Kim Norton and Britt Noser, here's a look at how they answered: Rochester’s mayor does not have a council vote, but does have veto power that can block or delay action. What do you see as the role for the mayoral veto, and when should it be used?

Kim Norton