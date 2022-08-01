SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss veto power

Kim Norton and Britt Noser were were asked to submit video responses regarding the Rochester mayor's veto power and its potential use.

Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Kim Norton and Britt Noser.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 01, 2022 12:36 PM
ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, mayoral candidates were asked about the role of the mayor's veto power.

With the candidates for the Nov. 8 election narrowed to Kim Norton and Britt Noser, here's a look at how they answered: Rochester’s mayor does not have a council vote, but does have veto power that can block or delay action. What do you see as the role for the mayoral veto, and when should it be used?

Kim Norton

Britt Noser

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
