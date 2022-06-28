SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss what makes a good mayor

The four candidates were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Kim Norton, Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan.
Randy Petersen
June 28, 2022
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for Rochester mayorKim Norton , Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan — were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a mayor, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Kim Norton

Dean Koutsoukos

Britt Noser

Brad Trahan

The mayoral candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach. 

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
