Rochester mayoral candidates discuss what makes a good mayor

ROCHESTER — Four candidates for Rochester mayor — Kim Norton , Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan — were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities of a mayor, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Kim Norton

Dean Koutsoukos

ADVERTISEMENT

Britt Noser

Brad Trahan

The mayoral candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach.

