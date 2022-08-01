Rochester mayor's race spending tops $28,000 heading into four-way primary election

ROCHESTER — Campaigns for Rochester’s four mayoral candidates have spent a combined $28,160.55.

Pre-primary election reports, which were due Saturday, show that one candidate – Brad Trahan – was responsible for more than half the reported campaign spending.

Trahan’s campaign spent a reported $15,604.25 of the $18,366.89 the campaign raised by July 28.

Britt Noser’s campaign has reportedly spent $8,629.02 by July 27, coming in with the second-highest spending in the mayoral race. His campaign reported raising just as much as was spent.

Incumbent Kim Norton’s campaign reported spending $3,333.50 so far, leaving nearly $12,000 in donations remaining to be spent.

Dean Koutsoukos, who is also challenging Norton for the city’s mayoral seat, has reported spending $593.78, without any contributions aside from his own funds.

All candidates contributed directly to their campaigns, with Noser reporting the largest combined financial contribution at $2,000.

Trahan followed with $1,682 in personal contributions to his campaign, and Norton reported a $100 contribution to her campaign.

The four candidates are on the Aug. 9 ballot, which will reduce the number of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Spending among campaigns for Rochester City Council appears to be less than what is seen for the citywide mayor race.

Candidates are not required to file financial reports until $750 in spending or contributions are received.

So far, only four council candidates among the city’s three ward races have reported their campaign spending.

In Ward 1, incumbent Patrick Keane’s campaign has reported $3,000 in contributions and $2,395 in spending.

The campaigns of his challengers – Andy Hemenway and Daniel Sepeda – have not filed reports.

In Ward 3, Norman Wahl’s campaign has reported $1,873 in contributions, with $1,275 spent so far.

Svaar Vinje’s campaign has reported raising $1,300, with $200 in expenses by July 15.

Ward 3 campaigns for Casey McGregor and Vangie Casto have not filed spending reports.

In Ward 5, incumbent Shaun Palmer’s campaign reported $5,200 in contributions by May 25, with $500 in spending, but doesn’t face a primary challenge.

The campaign for his challenger, Saida Omar, has not yet reported donations or spending that exceeds $750.

While some candidates will be required to file reports once they cross the $750 threshold, the next required filing for campaigns that have already filed reports is Oct. 30, shortly before the general election.