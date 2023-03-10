Rochester Meals on Wheels fundraiser ready to dazzle on March 25

ROCHESTER — The annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser is on Saturday, March 25.

The Denim, Diamonds and Dice-themed fundraiser includes casino games with local celebrity dealers and tasty eats by local chefs starting at 6 p.m. at Graham Park's Floral Hall, 1407 Third Ave. SE.

As Treasure Island Resort and Casino's charity of the month, Meals on Wheels delivers meals to people throughout the community to address senior isolation and hunger. In 2022, Meals on Wheels delivered 35,000 meals to more than 325 Rochester seniors.

Event tickets are available online on the Family Service Rochester website.