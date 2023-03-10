6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester Meals on Wheels fundraiser ready to dazzle on March 25

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to people throughout the community to address senior isolation and hunger.

030821.N.RPB.meals-2383.jpg
Bill Jensen and Barb Anderson load up for Meals on Wheels deliveries in Kasson on Monday, March 9, 2021. The Meals on Wheels fundraiser is on March 25, 2023.
Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 02:25 PM

ROCHESTER — The annual Meals on Wheels fundraiser is on Saturday, March 25.

The Denim, Diamonds and Dice-themed fundraiser includes casino games with local celebrity dealers and tasty eats by local chefs starting at 6 p.m. at Graham Park's Floral Hall, 1407 Third Ave. SE.

As Treasure Island Resort and Casino's charity of the month, Meals on Wheels delivers meals to people throughout the community to address senior isolation and hunger. In 2022, Meals on Wheels delivered 35,000 meals to more than 325 Rochester seniors.

Event tickets are available online on the Family Service Rochester website.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
