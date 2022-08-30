Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News reporting
Rochester men charged with raping teen earlier this year

Sharmake Beyle Omar, 29, and Mohamed Hussein Omer, 41, both of Rochester, are facing felony charges related to the rape and sexual assault of a 16-year-old female earlier this year.

Gavel Court Crime
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 30, 2022 12:24 PM
ROCHESTER — A pair of Rochester men are accused of raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile in late January 2022.

Sharmake Beyle Omar, 29, and Mohamed Hussein Omer, 41, are both facing felony charges of third- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County District Court.

Omar was charged in February and has a court appearance scheduled April 17, 2023. Omer had charges filed Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, and is set to appear in court Oct. 19, 2022.

Both men are accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female in a Rochester trailer home.

According to their criminal complaints:

The juvenile told a man who she had previously been in foster care with that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Omar and Omer over the course of two days in Rochester. The man reported the assaults to the Rochester Police Department shortly after taking the juvenile to Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis for a sexual assault nurse examination.

The man reported that the juvenile called him Jan. 20, 2022, and asked him to pick her up at a gas station.

The juvenile told the man she had run away from her foster home in Farmington and had hitched rides heading south until she met Omer at a gas station where he offered to let her stay at his Rochester residence.

During that time period, there was a call for service at the gas station involving the juvenile as a missing person. When officers arrived at the gas station, she was gone.

Once the juvenile arrived at the trailer home, both men raped and sexually assaulted the teenager, the juvenile told an investigator with RPD.

Omer had tried to ply the juvenile with alcohol before asking the teenager to perform sexual acts saying that "she needed to take care of him because he was taking care of her."

Omar arrived a short while later, and the juvenile was told by Omer to "take care of" Omar since Omer was doing things for her.

Both men were identified by the juvenile in a photo line up.

During a search warrant, law enforcement found the juvenile's glasses in one of the men's vehicles and a towel at the Rochester residence that had been used by the juvenile.

Along with the sexual trauma, the juvenile reported she had foot pain because she left the trailer in rain boots that did not fit because the men took her shoes so she could not run away.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
