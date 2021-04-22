Rochester middle school student wins food safety award at science,engineering fair

Quinn Williams, a seventh-grader at Kellogg Middle School, has won the Middle School Ecolab Food Safety Award at the 84th annual Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair.

The Ecolab Food Safety Award is a recognition honoring a student whose project uses "excellent scientific data gathering and presentations practices while showcasing innovative ideas around food safety — preserving the quality of food to prevent contamination and foodborne illness," according to a news release.

ALSO READ: COVID rates and quarantine numbers show increase among Rochester students

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams’ project, "How Do Pesticides Affect Plants?," was recognized at the fair's award ceremony on March 30. His prize includes $700 cash.

A judge scoring Williams' presentation said, “this was a thoughtfully designed and well-executed project. I think that you've chosen good treatments and controls, taken a relevant number of measurements, and used an appropriate number of replicates.”

The 2021 science and engineering fair was hosted virtually by the Minnesota Academy of Science from March 23-30.