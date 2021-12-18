Rochester mobile home a total loss after fire
No one was injured in a mobile home fire Friday, Dec. 17, night in Rochester.
At 8:47 p.m., the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Marion Woods Trailer Park. Flames and smoke could be seen from the rear of the trailer.
Upon arrival, fire crews searched the residence for people and pets. They were told no one was home at the time of the fire.
The home is considered a total loss, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Damages are estimated at $50,000 to $70,000.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police and Rochester Public Utilities assisted at the scene.
