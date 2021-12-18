SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester mobile home a total loss after fire

Upon arrival, fire crews searched the residence for people and pets. They were told no one was home at the time of the fire.

12.17.21 pic.jpg
Rochester firefighters battle a fire in a mobile home Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 3230 Marion Road SE in Rochester.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 18, 2021 10:46 AM
Share

No one was injured in a mobile home fire Friday, Dec. 17, night in Rochester.

At 8:47 p.m., the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Marion Woods Trailer Park. Flames and smoke could be seen from the rear of the trailer.

Upon arrival, fire crews searched the residence for people and pets. They were told no one was home at the time of the fire.

The home is considered a total loss, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Damages are estimated at $50,000 to $70,000.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police and Rochester Public Utilities assisted at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

12.17.21 pic 3.jpg
Rochester firefighters battle a fire in a mobile home Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 3230 Marion Road SE in Rochester.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
12.17.21 pic 2.jpg
Rochester firefighters battle a fire in a mobile home Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 3230 Marion Road SE in Rochester.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

Related Topics: FIRESROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts