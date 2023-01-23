STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester mobile home shot at Friday night during 911 call

The motive for why a mobile home was shot at Friday is unknown. No injuries were reported.

RPD - SHOOTING.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 23, 2023 09:30 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester mobile home was shot at least three times Friday, Jan. 20, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. No injuries were reported

According to Moilanen:

Law enforcement received a phone call around 11:22 p.m. from the resident of a mobile home on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast. The resident reported that someone with their face covered was walking around their home.

During the phone call, the mobile home was shot at.

The suspect left prior to police arriving and no injuries were reported.

Police found three 9mm bullet casings around the property.

There is no indication of why the mobile home was shot at and no indication that there is a threat to public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
