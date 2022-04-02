Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester mosque receives $1.5 million grant from MnDEED

The grant will go toward improving the Masjed Abukar Al-Seddiq building in Rochester, as well as improving the organization's infrastructure.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq Receives DEED Grant
Abdullahi Adan, right, a Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq board member, speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at MAAS in downtown Rochester during a press conference about a grant the mosque received. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq received a $1.5 million Targeted Community Capital Project grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help increase access to their workforce training services. To Adan's left is Salah Mohamed, center, with the Muslim Coalition of Isaiah, and Said Hussain, a fellow board member.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
April 02, 2022 12:42 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A building renovation and a broadening array of services will be the result of a $1.5 million grant recently received by the mosque in downtown Rochester.

Masjed Abukar Al-Seddiq (MAAS) received the grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on Friday, March 25, 2022.

MAAS, which serves the Eastern African community in Rochester, was one of 16 organizations to be awarded a Targeted Community Capital Project grant from DEED, and the only organization in Rochester that received the grant.

Also Read
831-9th-Avenue-SW-Rochester-MN-55902-6157195-image1.jpg
Lifestyle
Historic $2.1 million Rochester home for sale
The home has seen few renovations throughout its 93 years, but has had a few features introduced, such as an outdoor pizza brick oven and a secret wine cellar.
March 31, 2022 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Mayo Clinic Suit
Lifestyle
How to join this not-so-hidden Mayo Clinic club? Don the plaid
Mayo Clinic colleagues Zachary Fogarty, Briant Fruth and Drew Seisler decided to wear the same plaid suit and tie for their staff directory photos in 2016 and call themselves the "Mayo Clinic Distinguished Gentlemen of Mayo Clinic." Other employees noticed this and have donned the jacket and tie for their photos to get in on the joke.
March 29, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Tyler Jacob.png
Local
'I'm just so thankful he's safe': Winona man detained by Russian troops has been released
Tyler Jacob was held for almost two weeks after he was caught while trying to flee Ukraine.
March 25, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

“We as a community are very excited to have received this grant,” MAAS board member Abdullahi Adan said during a press conference on April 1, 2022. “We look forward to the work and the improvements, the infrastructure, and where we can have better services that are accessible to everybody.”

Adan said the grant will specifically go toward improving MAAS’ infrastructure, making renovations to the MAAS building at 17 North Broadway Ave. in Rochester and providing better career advancement and job training down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

MAAS board member Said Hussain emphasized the grant’s importance not only in improving the current building but providing more resources in the Rochester community.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq Receives DEED Grant
Men pray at Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq on Friday, April 1, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq received a $1.5 million Targeted Community Capital Project grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help increase access to their workforce training services.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We’re going to be ready for (the grant). We’re going to prepare a place to bring everybody to do the training, and everything we need for the job training because a lot of people, they lack getting the information about getting a job,” Hussain said. “In order to have that, we’re supposed to invest in this place. Reconstructive remodeling, creating a space that people can come to. We got to make them ready… It will be something down the future the (East African) community has never had before.”

Every cent matters in the eyes of Salah Mohamed, a community organizer for the Center Muslim Coalition of Isaiah and who’s been working with MAAS. He hopes this grant is a step toward improving some of the issues the community currently faces.

“This means that it is just the tip of the iceberg,” Mohamed said. “But every single penny helps in terms of making sure that we prepare our youth and our young men and women for job employment. That’s great in that aspect of it, but the needs are much bigger than that. We hope the state continues to find improvement in our communities elsewhere.”

Mohamed said the next steps going forward will be talking with DEED and experts and organizations around them on how to develop guidelines and infrastructure needed to create jobs in the community.

He added Mayo Clinic will be one of the organizations MAAS will be working with to improve just that.

“We want to make sure we give people the tools they need,” Mohamed said.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq Receives DEED Grant
Salah Mohamed, center, with the Muslim Coalition of Isaiah, speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq in downtown Rochester during a press conference about a grant the mosque received. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq received a $1.5 million Targeted Community Capital Project grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help increase access to their workforce training services. To Mohamed's left, is Said Hussain, a MAAS board member, and to his right is Abdullahi Adan, also a MAAS board member.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq Receives DEED Grant
Said Hussain, left, a Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq board member, speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at MAAS in downtown Rochester during a press conference about a grant the mosque received. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq received a $1.5 million Targeted Community Capital Project grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help increase access to their workforce training services. To Hussain's right is Salah Mohamed, center, with the Muslim Coalition of Isaiah, and Abdullahi Adan, a fellow board member.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITSFAITH
What to read next
083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04967.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves agreement with teachers' union
According to Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman, the teachers' union approved the new agreement by a margin of 60 to 40.
April 02, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
bc797cd8721ad1f08f6d382bf9eb0c9c.jpg
Local
$2 million contract readied for downtown sidewalk project
Rochester council set to review plan for repairs and enhancements on Monday.
April 02, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Stewartville Skate Park
Local
Stewartville teens ask city to develop skatepark
Boys have made their case before the park board, city council and to local organizations.
April 01, 2022 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Skate City Nights
Local
Photos: Skate City Nights in Rochester
People skated during “Skate City Nights” a free community event hosted by the Rochester Police Department and other sponsors on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m this Saturday, April 2, 2022.
April 01, 2022 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott