Rochester mosque receives $1.5 million grant from MnDEED

ROCHESTER – A building renovation and a broadening array of services will be the result of a $1.5 million grant recently received by the mosque in downtown Rochester.

Masjed Abukar Al-Seddiq (MAAS) received the grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on Friday, March 25, 2022.

MAAS, which serves the Eastern African community in Rochester, was one of 16 organizations to be awarded a Targeted Community Capital Project grant from DEED, and the only organization in Rochester that received the grant.

“We as a community are very excited to have received this grant,” MAAS board member Abdullahi Adan said during a press conference on April 1, 2022. “We look forward to the work and the improvements, the infrastructure, and where we can have better services that are accessible to everybody.”

Adan said the grant will specifically go toward improving MAAS’ infrastructure, making renovations to the MAAS building at 17 North Broadway Ave. in Rochester and providing better career advancement and job training down the road.

MAAS board member Said Hussain emphasized the grant’s importance not only in improving the current building but providing more resources in the Rochester community.

Men pray at Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq on Friday, April 1, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq received a $1.5 million Targeted Community Capital Project grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help increase access to their workforce training services. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We’re going to be ready for (the grant). We’re going to prepare a place to bring everybody to do the training, and everything we need for the job training because a lot of people, they lack getting the information about getting a job,” Hussain said. “In order to have that, we’re supposed to invest in this place. Reconstructive remodeling, creating a space that people can come to. We got to make them ready… It will be something down the future the (East African) community has never had before.”

Every cent matters in the eyes of Salah Mohamed, a community organizer for the Center Muslim Coalition of Isaiah and who’s been working with MAAS. He hopes this grant is a step toward improving some of the issues the community currently faces.

“This means that it is just the tip of the iceberg,” Mohamed said. “But every single penny helps in terms of making sure that we prepare our youth and our young men and women for job employment. That’s great in that aspect of it, but the needs are much bigger than that. We hope the state continues to find improvement in our communities elsewhere.”

Mohamed said the next steps going forward will be talking with DEED and experts and organizations around them on how to develop guidelines and infrastructure needed to create jobs in the community.

He added Mayo Clinic will be one of the organizations MAAS will be working with to improve just that.

“We want to make sure we give people the tools they need,” Mohamed said.

Salah Mohamed, center, with the Muslim Coalition of Isaiah, speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq in downtown Rochester during a press conference about a grant the mosque received. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq received a $1.5 million Targeted Community Capital Project grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help increase access to their workforce training services. To Mohamed's left, is Said Hussain, a MAAS board member, and to his right is Abdullahi Adan, also a MAAS board member. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin