Rochester Motor Cars owner donating $10,000 award to Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER — The owner of Rochester Motor Cars is donating $10,000, awarded to him by Ford Motor Company, to the Rochester Ronald McDonald's House, according to a news release from the automotive company.

Robert Gregory was one of six dealers out of 60 nominees from around the world chosen as a "Salute to Dealers" award winner, an award given to select dealers "for their relentless dedication to the betterment of their communities in 2021," the release states.

Each winner was awarded $10,000 by Ford to donate to a charity of their choice. Gregory plans to donate to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House, where he has served on the board and was a sponsor of fundraiser events.

Gregory is one of 148 dealers to have been given the award since its creation in 2001.

"Rob Gregory is a dedicated leader and community advocate whose mission is comprised of six simple words — grow people, make friends and do good," the release states. "He has nurtured a culture of giving with his employees, witnessed by their ongoing commitment and involvement in support of charitable causes in the community."