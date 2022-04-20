Rochester Motor Cars owner donating $10,000 award to Ronald McDonald House
Robert Gregory, owner of Rochester Motor Cars, was named one of six "Salute to Dealers" award winners for his charitable work in the community. Gregory plans to donate the $10,000 award to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House.
ROCHESTER — The owner of Rochester Motor Cars is donating $10,000, awarded to him by Ford Motor Company, to the Rochester Ronald McDonald's House, according to a news release from the automotive company.
Robert Gregory was one of six dealers out of 60 nominees from around the world chosen as a "Salute to Dealers" award winner, an award given to select dealers "for their relentless dedication to the betterment of their communities in 2021," the release states.
Each winner was awarded $10,000 by Ford to donate to a charity of their choice. Gregory plans to donate to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House, where he has served on the board and was a sponsor of fundraiser events.
Gregory is one of 148 dealers to have been given the award since its creation in 2001.
"Rob Gregory is a dedicated leader and community advocate whose mission is comprised of six simple words — grow people, make friends and do good," the release states. "He has nurtured a culture of giving with his employees, witnessed by their ongoing commitment and involvement in support of charitable causes in the community."