Rochester NAACP Black History month events includes Tyre Nichols vigil

ROCHESTER — A vigil for a recent victim of an apparent police beating will be part of the first weekend of Black History Month observances in Rochester.

The NAACP Rochester branch is holding a vigil Sunday for Tyre Nichols, a Memphis, Tennessee, man who died after being beaten by police there during a Jan. 7, 2023, traffic stop. The vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Civic Theatre.

Five Memphis Police officers, who have since been fired from the Memphis Police Department, have been indicted for their roles in Nichols’ death on various charges including second-degree murder.

The month of observances also includes weekly story sessions at the Rochester Public Library every Saturday in February at 10:30 a.m.

Other events include an update on a statewide push to eliminate racial “covenants” from property deeds and real estate records. Phil Wheeler will provide an update and history on how these covenants, a relic of past discrimination policies, affect equity in real estate today.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Rochester NAACP is collaborating with Art Heads Emporium for a guided art painting session with Tierney Parker of Mixie Madness Art. Parker will lead people on a guided group art session. No prior painting experience is required. Tickets to that event are $45.

On Feb. 25, Black businesses will get the spotlight as the NAACP teams up with Black Entrepreneurship Team to host an exhibition of Black-owned businesses in Rochester. Details about that event are available on the NAACP’s Facebook page.

Area students are also invited to participate in knowledge bowls focused on Black history. The elementary level event is Feb. 11, a middle school event will be held Feb. 18 and high school students are invited to put their knowledge to the test Feb. 25. Registration forms for those bowls are available at www.naacprochestermn.org .

If you go

What: Tyre Nichols vigil

When: 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

Where: Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE