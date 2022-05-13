Rochester names new emergency management director

ROCHESTER — A 2005 John Marshall High School grad is returning to serve as Rochester’s next emergency management director.

Kyle Mirehouse, who currently works in emergency management for the White House’s Executive Office of the President, will join the Rochester city staff on June 2, following a nationwide search following the retirement of Ken Jones, the city’s emergency management director.

Mirehouse has served as the director of emergency management, homeland security and communications for the city of Milwaukee, and has similar experience with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he continues to serve in the Reserves as an operations chief and company gunnery sergeant.

“The past two years of the pandemic have confirmed what emergency managers already knew: We must prioritize community resiliency,” said Mirehouse, who received a Purple Heart in 2009. “I have served at nearly all levels of government in the emergency management industry. My journey has provided me with the experience and tools needed to build and sustain a safe and resilient community in Rochester.”

When Mirehouse assumes the new role in Rochester, the position will shift from the fire department to city administration, with direct support roles assigned by leaders in the police and fire departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The realignment of this position is an opportunity for continuous improvement, including how we bring together existing resources to strengthen the outcomes for our community and organization,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a statement announcing the new hire. “This position is vital in the way it focuses on relationships and collaboration, especially with public safety agencies and in times of need and crisis.

“Mr. Mirehouse’s extensive background and expertise in the area of emergency management will serve our community and organization well.”

The emergency management director is responsible for developing, managing, coordinating and integrating the city's emergency and contingency planning efforts, including:

