News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester names new emergency management director

New hire comes with change in role.

Kyle_Mirehouse (1).jpg
Kyle Mirehouse.
Contributed
By Staff reports
May 13, 2022 01:37 PM
ROCHESTER — A 2005 John Marshall High School grad is returning to serve as Rochester’s next emergency management director.

Kyle Mirehouse, who currently works in emergency management for the White House’s Executive Office of the President, will join the Rochester city staff on June 2, following a nationwide search following the retirement of Ken Jones, the city’s emergency management director.

Mirehouse has served as the director of emergency management, homeland security and communications for the city of Milwaukee, and has similar experience with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he continues to serve in the Reserves as an operations chief and company gunnery sergeant.

“The past two years of the pandemic have confirmed what emergency managers already knew: We must prioritize community resiliency,” said Mirehouse, who received a Purple Heart in 2009. “I have served at nearly all levels of government in the emergency management industry. My journey has provided me with the experience and tools needed to build and sustain a safe and resilient community in Rochester.”

When Mirehouse assumes the new role in Rochester, the position will shift from the fire department to city administration, with direct support roles assigned by leaders in the police and fire departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The realignment of this position is an opportunity for continuous improvement, including how we bring together existing resources to strengthen the outcomes for our community and organization,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a statement announcing the new hire. “This position is vital in the way it focuses on relationships and collaboration, especially with public safety agencies and in times of need and crisis.

“Mr. Mirehouse’s extensive background and expertise in the area of emergency management will serve our community and organization well.”

The emergency management director is responsible for developing, managing, coordinating and integrating the city's emergency and contingency planning efforts, including:

  • The Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and associated annexes;
  • The All-Hazard Mitigation Plan (AHMP);
  • The Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP); and
  • The Community Recovery Plan.
Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
