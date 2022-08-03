Rochester neighborhood groups hold dozens of Night to Unite gatherings city-wide

ROCHESTER– “Welcome Neighbors” written in blue chalk decorated the sidewalk in front of High Point Condominiums: the scene of community gathering held during Rochester’s Night to Unite.

Night to Unite, held on the first Tuesday of August, is the Minnesotan version of the country-wide campaign “National Night Out,” which was started in Philadelphia in 1984.

This event, both locally and across the county, seeks to build community ties between citizens, businesses and local officials.

Locally, Night to Unite is sponsored by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department, the Rochester Police Department and Custom Alarm as a corporate sponsor.

Its main goals are to improve awareness, community support and participation in crime and drug prevention awareness programs, as well as strengthen community partnerships to promote community safety.

1 / 2: Rochester firefighter Ketin Mickow shows the controls to Jesse Ofstie and his mom Beverly at "Night to Unite" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at High Point Condominiums in Rochester. 2 / 2: Rochester firefighter Ketin Mickow shows the controls to Jesse Ofstie and his mom Beverly at "Night to Unite" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at High Point Condominiums in Rochester.

Across the city, neighborhoods held community events, block parties and cookouts to promote community safety or just catch up with neighbors.

There were about 60 registered events across the city this year, ranging in size and festivity, with some gatherings consisting of a couple of neighbors sitting and chatting on a driveway to larger events held in community parks with bouncy houses, games and tents.

One local celebration was hosted by the Historic Southwest neighborhood and had the goal of bringing together neighbors from across different apartment complexes.

Wolf Mirasol, a resident of High Point Condominium, organized this event along with his husband, Matt Belau. They were joined by neighbors from Five Oaks Condominiums, Knob Hill Condos and other nearby homes as they got together for Night to Unite.

According to Mirasol, he decided to organize the event after being part of a similar event in San Diego before moving to Rochester. Mirasol said jokingly that people in San Diego are “not known for being outgoing,” but by the end of the event every neighbor on the block knew each other.

“We kind of want everyone to get to know everyone,” Mirasol said while describing feeling cantonized from the other buildings neighboring High Point. ”It just makes the area nicer.”

1 / 3: Wolf Mirasol hands out ice cream at "Night to Unite" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at High Point Condominiums in Rochester. 2 / 3: Residents at River Bend Assisted Living enjoy root beer floats during "Night to Unite" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at in Rochester. 3 / 3: People congregate at "Night to Unite" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at High Point Condominiums in Rochester.

Belau mentioned he had grown up in the area and would walk past High Point and imagine living there in the future. “Who knew I would end up here,” Belau said.

According to Belau, there have not been many community safety concerns in the neighborhood before a series of garage break-ins within the past year.

“We wanted [a reason] to get people together and talk about this stuff … besides ice cream,” Belau said.

Historic Southwest resident of 23 years, Julia Accola, said that in the time she has lived in the area, there have not been any community events like the one held Tuesday evening.

Accola said that getting to know neighbors has been difficult in recent years with the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused higher turnover of residents in her building.

Another attendee of Historic Southwest’s Night to Unite was Joel Charlson, a resident of Five Oaks Condominiums. Charlson mentioned the value in having connections with your neighbors, especially with instances of community safety.

Charlson also brought up the break-ins and said that eventually, the community was able to solve the problem by communicating with each other; in this case, the solution was a security camera which ended up catching the person breaking into condo garages on tape.

“We learn from each other,” Charlson said. “I’m very appreciative of Wolf for putting this on.”