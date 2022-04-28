SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Neighbors Helping Neighbors program seeking online support in quest for grant

Family Service Rochester program is one of 200 chosen to participate in online voting

Neighbors Helping Neighbors logo.jpg
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 28, 2022 09:44 AM
Share

ROCHESTER – Family Service Rochester is looking for community help to boost its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

The nonprofit is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program, which will award $25,000 grants to 100 winning causes. Participants can cast up to 10 votes a day at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042195?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa .

Voting started Wednesday, after the top 200 causes were selected from 4,000 applications.

The Family Service Rochester Neighbors Helping Neighbors program enlists skilled volunteers to help with a variety of efforts aimed at helping independent older adults remain in their homes.

The organization estimates the State Farm grant will make it possible to add 21 health and safety home improvement projects to its current list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By eliminating life-altering falls, hospitalizations, and burdensome medical and utility bills these projects will enable nearly 40 seniors in greater Olmsted County to age in the places they most want be – their own homes,” said April Sutor, Family Service Rochester’s director of innovation and collaboration.

In addition to asking residents to vote, Sutor also suggested sharing the voting link with others via email or social media.

Grant winners are expected to be announced June 7.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITSALL-ACCESS
What to read next
fawazabukar.jpg
Local
Rochester man arrested following traffic stop
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
April 28, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
lisa phillips.jpg
Local
Stewartville woman arrested after execution of search warrant
The 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance sales and possession.
April 28, 2022 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
tamarick shaffer
Local
Suspect arrested in Apache Mall robbery
Rochester police arrested a 23-year-old male on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
April 28, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 28, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link