Rochester Neighbors Helping Neighbors program seeking online support in quest for grant

ROCHESTER – Family Service Rochester is looking for community help to boost its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

The nonprofit is one of the top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program, which will award $25,000 grants to 100 winning causes. Participants can cast up to 10 votes a day at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042195?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa .

Voting started Wednesday, after the top 200 causes were selected from 4,000 applications.

The Family Service Rochester Neighbors Helping Neighbors program enlists skilled volunteers to help with a variety of efforts aimed at helping independent older adults remain in their homes.

The organization estimates the State Farm grant will make it possible to add 21 health and safety home improvement projects to its current list.

“By eliminating life-altering falls, hospitalizations, and burdensome medical and utility bills these projects will enable nearly 40 seniors in greater Olmsted County to age in the places they most want be – their own homes,” said April Sutor, Family Service Rochester’s director of innovation and collaboration.

In addition to asking residents to vote, Sutor also suggested sharing the voting link with others via email or social media.

Grant winners are expected to be announced June 7.