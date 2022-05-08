SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester nonprofit Brighter Tomorrows brightens Mother's Day through flower planting event

Brighter Tomorrows and Olmsted County Master Gardener volunteers taught kids with cancer and childhood cancer survivors how to pot plants and made crafts to gift to mom.

brighter tomorrows flowers
Olmsted County Master Gardeners volunteers pot flowers alongside kids with childhood cancer and their families Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 07, 2022 09:33 PM
Share

BYRON — Christian Bos was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago at the age of three-and-a-half. After his diagnosis, an organization called Brighter Tomorrows reached out to his parents to offer support.

“It was the missing piece of the puzzle within our support system,” said Katy Bos, Christian’s mom.

Katy describes the organization as a “group that you don’t have to explain yourself to.” Brighter Tomorrows supports families from the beginning of a cancer diagnosis through treatment and beyond. It became a second family to the Boses, a role the group has taken on for many families going through childhood cancer.

brighter tomorrows flowers
Christian Bos pots flowers with help from master gardener Jane Barton Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron. Christian didn't mind that this pot had some cracks because "it's just a bucket."
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Dana Bergner, the operations coordinator at Brighter Tomorrows, said the group is a place where families “can gather with this feeling of normalcy, which they don’t get very often.”

Families did experience some normalcy while watching their children plant flowers and make crafts for Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olmsted County Master Gardener Volunteers showed the kids the best way to plant flowers in pots and set up stations where kids created art with their feet or handprints.

Master Gardener Jane Barton said they had about 13 volunteers ready to plant with the kids. The group also planted flowers in 10 pots earmarked for delivery to bereaved mothers who lost a child to cancer.

Also Read
RNeighborwoods
Local
Volunteers plant 200 trees in Southwest Rochester
RNeighborwoods, the program that facilitates street tree planting, planted the 8,000th tree Saturday, May 7, 2022.
May 07, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
St Charles - Winona County map.png
Local
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in St. Charles
The 77-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
May 07, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
austin public schools
Local
Austin Public Schools warns about students participating in 'potentially dangerous activities'
Law enforcement notified the school of activities including using splat, water or squirt guns to target people and classmates, and possibly entering homes.
May 06, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Bergner said hosting this event around Mother’s Day is a way to support mothers during what can be a tough day for moms.

“I think moms have a tough time when their kids are sick,” she said. “Whether they’re currently dealing with a sick child or their child is well, but they’re still waiting for that next scan, this is just something that helps brighten their day and is something we can do to take the pressure off of them.”

True to the organization’s name, Saturday was a brighter day for moms there. For Lisa Gifford, who is a master gardener and mom to Hunter, a childhood cancer survivor, gatherings like Saturday’s event are special.

“We’re giving back to a group that gave us so much,” she said.

Katy said events like this, which was helped by donations from master gardener volunteers, Sargent’s Nursery and Lowe’s, highlight the amazing community here.

“It just restores my faith in humanity,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

brighter tomorrows flowers
1/6: Jane Barton of the Olmsted County Master Gardeners volunteers talks with kids with childhood cancer and their families about potting flowers Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.
brighter tomorrows flowers
2/6: Carol Roth (left), Amy Jensen and other Olmsted County Master Gardeners volunteers pot flowers for bereaved mothers Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.
brighter tomorrows flowers
3/6: Kids pick out pots during the Brighter Tomorrows event Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.
brighter tomorrows flowers
4/6: Adley points out what flower she wants to pot for her mom Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.
brighter tomorrows flowers
5/6: Elin poses with her flower pot Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.
brighter tomorrows flowers
6/6: Olmsted County Master Gardeners volunteers pose with the Brighter Tomorrows sign Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Garten Marketplatz in Byron.

Related Topics: BYRONNONPROFITS
What to read next
rochester city logo
Local
Development code update planned for Rochester council
Additional community engagement is planned as final decision on Unified Development Code nears.
May 07, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Jay's Hot Rod Upholstery
Exclusive
Business
Jay Peterson’s got hot rods covered
Whether it's cloth, leather -- or even in one rare instance, deer hide -- the finishes inside the car are done well by this award-winning upholsterer.
May 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Beer Street Social
Local
Photos: 8th Annual Tap House Beer Street Social
The 8th Annual Tap House Beer Street Social was held on Friday, May 6, 2022, along Historic 3rd in Rochester.
May 06, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
IMG_8320.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million
Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s.
May 06, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer