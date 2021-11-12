Rochester nonprofit Sertoma 700 club reports trailer stolen

A Rochester nonprofit group that uses casino events to raise money to support local children's charities, including those that support the deaf and hard of hearing, reported its trailer stolen Thursday.

The Sertoma 700 Club called Rochester police about 1 p.m. Thursday to report the theft which is believed to have occurred sometime between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The service club, whose name stands for Service to Mankind, uses 100% of the proceeds raised through hosting casino nights to support a number of charities in the region.

The organization's president, Becca Sell, said the group was preparing to host its first indoor casino night since the pandemic began when they realized the trailer and all its contents was stolen.

"We were just starting to see our casino starting to fill up again," Sell said. "The casinos we did have were so important to us because that is our main way of raising money. We had two on the books so far and those two were going to be our main revenue."

The trailer had been parked at a business in the 1400 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

In a post on its Facebook page made early Friday morning, the organization said the 1997 dark blue, almost black, Haulmark, tandem-axle trailer held 28 various casino tables, craps tables, roulette wheels, a vertical spinning wheel, boxes of cards, chips, fake money, bow ties/vests and other items.

" All of that stuff that we need to be able to raise money for local children's charity is all nicely housed in that trailer," Sell said. "So when that is gone, so is our ability to host these events and raise money."

The 16- to 18 foot-long trailer had the Minnesota license plate of CAT8059 as well as markings on the outside that say "Casino Entertainment" along with the Sertoma insignia and lists of the games painted on each side in gold.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department's non-emergency line at 507-328-6800.