Rochester octogenarian in critical condition after being struck by car Saturday night

ROCHESTER — No charges are likely to be filed in a crash that seriously injured a Rochester man who was struck Saturday night, April 9, 2022, while crossing Collegeview Road East.

Members of the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash in the 3400 block of Collegeview Road East around 8:30 p.m., according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller. While the crash happened in the county, Rochester police officers were first on scene.

A 25-year-old Elba woman, driving a Jeep Renegade, told deputies she was driving home from work and passing Sekapp Orchard when a man ran out in the roadway and she struck him, according to Schueller.

The driver of the Jeep was unlikely to be charged in the crash, Schueller said.

The 82-year-old man, identified as Kevin Schreurs, was taken to the hospital, where he was described as being in "critical condition" and had been moved to the intensive care unit, Schueller said.

The man's wife told deputies the couple was at the orchard to pick up bees and they were going to cross the road to get to their vehicle, which was parked on the south shoulder. The woman said Schreurs is hard of hearing and likely didn't hear the car when he started to cross the road. The woman said she tried to stop him by pulling on the back of his jacket.

Deputies on scene noted that there several cars parked on both sides of the road where there were "numerous" no parking signs.