Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester octogenarian in critical condition after being struck by car Saturday night

The 25-year-old driver was not ticketed as a result of the Saturday, April 9, 2022, crash, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 11, 2022 09:06 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — No charges are likely to be filed in a crash that seriously injured a Rochester man who was struck Saturday night, April 9, 2022, while crossing Collegeview Road East.

Members of the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash in the 3400 block of Collegeview Road East around 8:30 p.m., according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller. While the crash happened in the county, Rochester police officers were first on scene.

A 25-year-old Elba woman, driving a Jeep Renegade, told deputies she was driving home from work and passing Sekapp Orchard when a man ran out in the roadway and she struck him, according to Schueller.

The driver of the Jeep was unlikely to be charged in the crash, Schueller said.

The 82-year-old man, identified as Kevin Schreurs, was taken to the hospital, where he was described as being in "critical condition" and had been moved to the intensive care unit, Schueller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man's wife told deputies the couple was at the orchard to pick up bees and they were going to cross the road to get to their vehicle, which was parked on the south shoulder. The woman said Schreurs is hard of hearing and likely didn't hear the car when he started to cross the road. The woman said she tried to stop him by pulling on the back of his jacket.

Deputies on scene noted that there several cars parked on both sides of the road where there were "numerous" no parking signs.

Also Read
mprdaunte-wright-one-year1.jpg
Minnesota
One year later: Reform far from finished following Daunte Wright's killing
Wright's mother Katie grieves while she works to change policing.
April 11, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Police lights crime
Local
Law enforcement cautions not to leave valuables in vehicles
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department have seen an uptick in reports of vehicles being broken into and valuables being stolen.
April 11, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Crime - Police lights
Local
Updated: Police find two dozen shell casings in Northwest Rochester shooting
Police responded to a shots fired call at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.
April 11, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Load More

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYACCIDENTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Christine Song
Exclusive
Local
Pursuing a cure: Mayo High School junior is in the race to tackle breast cancer
"The level of effort she puts into this work is just way above the norm for people of her age,” said Val Lowe, a Mayo Clinic doctor and mentor of Christine Song's.
April 11, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Thoma
Local
Foster parents-to-be see a need to fill -- and fill it
Olmsted County continues looking for new foster parents to help fill gaps for children needing temporary homes.
April 11, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Paul Dillard.jpg
Local
Area briefs: American Legion national commander speaks in Austin on April 13
Winona Community Foundation issues $76,380 in grants to 13 organizations; Habitat for Humanity holding fundraiser in Winona.
April 11, 2022 08:30 AM
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 11, 2022 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link