News | Local

Rochester, Olmsted County and Rochester school officials plan to start joint meetings

Proposal for tri-government committee calls for quarterly meetings

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 01, 2021 11:00 PM
Rochester city, school and county officials are ready to start forming a new government committee proposed earlier this year.

The tri-government committee was proposed to provide a forum to improve communication and cooperation between the city, the Rochester School District and Olmsted County.

The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to confirm the city’s participation and name an elected member to join Mayor Kim Norton and City Council President Brooke Carlson on the proposed 12-member committee.

City Administrator Alison Zelms would also represent the city.

The proposed county members are County Board Chairwoman Stephanie Podulke and County Administrator Heidi Welsch, along with two unnamed commissioners.

The school district would be represented by School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin, Superintendent Kent Perkel and two unnamed board members.

The current plan calls for 90-minute quarterly meetings, starting Nov. 4 to set goals and strategic plans.

Future meetings -- Feb. 10, May 12 and tentatively Aug. 25 -- are expected to include topics such as land use and long-range land planning, which are issues that have caused conflict between local government officials in recent years.

Plans call for the meetings to be recorded, with the recordings posted.

The Rochester City Council will discuss formalizing its participation during its meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. It will include action by the council serving as the city’s Economic Development Authority.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Oct. 4 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 6:15 p.m. Monday in the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. It will include action by the council serving as the city’s Economic Development Authority.

• Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Video will be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

