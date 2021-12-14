Rochester, Olmsted County COVID concerns remain, with vaccines touted as primary line of defense

Olmsted County and Rochester officials continue pointing to vaccinations as the primary weapon people have against COVID-19.

“It’s one of our best ways to suppress transmission,” Olmsted County Public Health Associate Director Michael Melius told county commissioners Tuesday.

The county’s lead epidemiologist, Meaghan Sherden, said the number of cases in a seven-day period dropped to 554, according to a Tuesday report, but the figure has been “bouncing” in recent weeks.

The county recently reported the highest weekly case count and positive testing rate of the pandemic.

“We’ll see it bounce up, and we will go down,” Sherden said.

Wendy Turri, Rochester’s public works director, said the trend is seen in wastewater testing being conducted in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

Last week, the tests revealed a declining rate of ribonucleic acid related to coronavirus in the city’s waste stream, but she said the tests ranged from 33 to 62 copies per milliliter, higher than the 40 to 50 range found throughout November.

Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said Monday night that there has been an increasing number of calls for a citywide mask mandate, but said an order isn’t appropriate right now.

“I understand as a city our hands are tied,” she said. “We really can’t do a mask mandate without an emergency declaration, and I really don’t feel we have an emergency. We’re plugging along. We need people to get vaccinated.”

Council president Brooke Carlson, who is serving as acting mayor while Kim Norton is out of town, also pointed to increasing concern among health officials throughout the state, with nearly all of Minnesota – and all of the southeast corner – considered areas of high community transmission of COVID by federal officials.

“We know our health care systems are incredibly burdened, and numbers from the Mayo Clinic, from their predictive modeling, show they are going to remain at this incredibly high level — the highest they have seen during the whole pandemic — for the coming weeks,” she said. “We are not out of this.”

Melius agreed, saying the recent drop in case numbers isn’t enough to make significant changes to practices.

“We need to get well below 100 (in seven days) before we can even start thinking about any sort of change in recommendations in the community,” he said.

He said the community needs to remain vigilant about wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and maintaining social distancing.

For the department’s part, he said staff is working with schools, employers and community groups to continue vaccination clinics to reach as many residents as possible with either initial vaccinations or boosters.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 85.2% of the county’s eligible residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 80% have completed the initial series. That’s compared to 71% statewide who have started the vaccinations and 66.4% who have completed the series.

Approximately 40% of Olmsted County residents have received a booster shot, according to Sherden. The rate compares to the statewide rate.