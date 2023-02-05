Rochester, Olmsted County eye steps to tackle homelessness

ROCHESTER — The 45 beds at the Rochester Community Warming Center have been filling up in recent weeks.

Rudy Naul, the shelter program supervisor for Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, told Olmsted County commissioners Tuesday that approximately 20 people have been turned away due to lack of space in recent weeks.

“We try to send them to Dorothy Day (Hospitality House), but they’ve also been full,” he said, adding that the goal is to make sure people have a place to turn for the night.

Naul, who is also a board member at Family Promise, said the struggle can be even worse for families looking for a place to stay.

He said Family Promise, which provides temporary shelter for homeless families, can accommodate three to four families, depending on their sizes.

As a result, other options are frequently sought.

“Most families who are experiencing homelessness usually double up with family or friends,” said Mary O'Neil, Olmsted County’s housing stability team program manager.

Local estimates point to approximately 50 homeless families, 400 students and 200 adults living without secure shelter in the county.

The Rochester City Council and Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will review the numbers and address potential actions during their regular meetings Monday and Tuesday.

Several recommendations, which include creating a multi-sector leadership group, enhancing existing shelter options and finding new solutions to address encampments, are being proposed after months of coordination between the city and county.

Participants of the resulting shelter workgroup have met since April to address needs related to social services, community development, public safety and a variety of other concerns.

Planned presentations to council members and county commissioners will seek approval of the recommendations and next steps, which include creating a leadership group with outside agencies and starting monthly meetings to coordinate efforts.

The primary goals are to prioritize prevention of homelessness, ensure adequate emergency resources are available and connect people to needed services.

A report to the City Council in preparation for Monday’s discussion states the city does not have dedicated resources tied to the recommendations and no funding is currently committed to the effort.

Dave Dunn, the county’s housing director, said Tuesday that the county has received $800,000 in state aid, which is expected to be used to address family homelessness. The state assistance is expected to continue for six years.

The City Council will review the recommendations during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday in council chamber of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

County commissioners will receive the related report during their 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Feb. 6 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Police Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m. Monday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway

Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the administration conference room of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Ethical Practices Board, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County



Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Physical Development Committee, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the Government Center.

Board of County Commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Public Works, 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools



School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

Destination Medical Center

