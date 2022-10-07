We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester, Olmsted County races head to League of Women Voters forums

Candidates for Rochester council and mayor seats, as well as Olmsted County commissioner and county attorney hopefuls, will face a series of questions during debates set for the next two weeks.

League of Women Voters logo
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 01:34 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester League of Women Voters is wrapping up its series of candidate forums with a focus on Rochester and Olmsted County races.

Three Rochester City Council seats will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, along with the office of mayor.

Six Olmsted County commissioner seats are also on the ballot, but only five feature competing candidates. County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden is running unopposed.

The county attorney and sheriff positions are also scheduled for the Nov. 8 ballot, but only the attorney post has a challenger. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is running unopposed.

The schedule for the upcoming League of Women Voters events, which are all held in the Rochester Public Library auditorium, are:

  • 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10: Ward 5 Rochester City Council candidates Saida Omar and Shaun Palmer.
  • 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10: District 5 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman.
  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Ward 3 Rochester City Council candidates Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl.
  • 7:30  p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: District 4 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker.
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Ward 1 Rochester City Council candidates Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane.
  • 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 12:  District 3 Olmsted County Commissioner candidates Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright.
  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem.
  • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18:  Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser.
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem.
  • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead.

Questions during the debate will come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

