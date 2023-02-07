Rochester, Olmsted County staff seek new approaches to homelessness

ROCHESTER — The local approach to homelessness is seeking a new direction.

“We tend to be reactive in terms of addressing homelessness, and we want to shift more efforts toward prevention,” said Mary O'Neil, Olmsted County’s housing stability team program manager.

Speaking to the Rochester City Council on Monday and Olmsted County commissioners on Tuesday, O'Neil outlined the work that has been done since 2018 when issues began to arise with more people opting to stay in the city skyways.

Since then, the county opened a nightly warming center and created a team dedicated to helping people find housing stability. On the private side, The Landing MN has opened a day center and the Salvation Army continues to offer similar services.

However, concerns linger.

Joining O'Neil for the recent presentations, Taryn Edens, Rochester’s manager of housing and neighborhood services, said shelters are frequently overwhelmed and the county's housing stability line receives eight to 10 calls a day.

Additionally, approximately 15 to 20 evictions occur each week and approximately 50 Olmsted County families are known to be homeless, with an additional 200 or so individuals documented as unsheltered a year ago.

The city and county formed a workgroup designed to address shelter needs last year, when related funding was being considered by the Minnesota Legislature.

When the funds failed to be approved, the local group shifted direction to focus on an approach that was initially suggested in 2019, but partly stalled as focus shifted to COVID response.

The new focus sought to identify gaps in existing services and seek opportunities to address them.

Edens said the effort also seeks to move the city and county into an improved position to take advantage of potential state and federal resources in the future.

“We are positioning ourselves to respond to that shelter need if resources become available,” she said.

Until that time comes, O'Neil and Edens said the remaining gap, from lacking emergency shelter for families and youths to providing added support for helping people connect to housing options, can be addressed to be more proactive locally.

The gaps are being identified by city and county staff in an effort to outline a community approach with continued collaboration with a variety of local nonprofits and other organizations.

The concept had support from local elected officials.

“We cannot make progress on this unless we are working together,” Council President Brooke Carlson said.

Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the joint city and county effort highlights the ability for a larger approach.

"This is a team that is not bound by a particular jurisdiction," she said of the work being led by O'Neil and Edens.

Edens said the plan developed by city and county staff calls for growing the effort and creating a multi-sector leadership group to help sort through a variety of recommended actions and determine the best possible path forward.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said more work is needed to identify the specific goals and roles for the larger community group, which would provide broader insights for future action.

In addition to creating the leadership group, recommendations include:



Creating a robust shelter system.

Providing shelter for people as they transition from the hospital.

Enhance outreach services.

Improve options related to public transportation.

Create a system of peer support.

Finding organized solutions to address homeless encampments.

While the city and county elected officials voiced support for working on the recommendations, direct action on funding or policy changes will require additional review by the elected officials.

The timing of such work will vary, with some efforts already being considered by the county with new state funding and others requiring further discussion among potential partners.

“I don’t see things moving quickly with this,” council member Patrick Keane said of the potential projects and policy changes. “These are hard to do.”

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said the challenge will require participation from a variety of entities, from federal, state and local governments to private businesses and landlords.

"We have found it takes a lot of people," he said, calling for community-wide support of potential initatives.