Rochester-Olmsted plans for federal transportation funds available for review

A draft of a multi-year plan for federally funded transportation projects throughout Olmsted County is available for review.

The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments will discuss the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program on Wednesday, which will be part of the plan's a 30-day public comment period.

The public meeting -- with mask requirements and spaced seating -- is at noon Wednesday in conference room 186 at 2122 Campus Drive SE. The meeting also will be accessible to the public via Microsoft Teams at https://tinyurl.com/ywht55j5 for anyone wishing to comment on the proposed improvements.

The regional council is planning to host an in-person open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Olmsted County Planning Department's conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE. (The open house could be postponed or canceled due to the changing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. )There will be two virtual hour-long open houses via Microsoft Teams, with links available at www.rocogmn.org . They will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon Sept. 8.

The Transportation Improvement Program draft, a StoryMap summary of the document and the 2021 Annual List of Projects status report are also available at www.rocogmn.org . The materials are at the Olmsted County Planning Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 100, in Rochester during the public comment period.

For more information, contact Bryan Law, principal transportation planner, at 507-328-7112 or law.bryan@co.olmsted.mn.us .