Rochester open house features options for slowing 22nd Avenue Northwest traffic

ROCHESTER — Options for slowing traffic along a nearly half-mile stretch of 22nd Avenue Northwest include creating bike lanes or a center turn lane, as well as options to extend existing curbs.

Rochester Public Works Department is seeking feedback on options as part of a neighborhood calming effort after residents voiced concerns about speeding vehicles, aggressive driver behavior, traffic volumes and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A 2022 traffic study confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood, which include parks and a school in the vicinity, and a December open house solicited initial public comments.

Public Work staff will meet with neighbors again from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 20 at the city’s Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway Northwest, as part of an open house.

Staff will share and receive feedback on potential traffic-calming solutions, which are posted on project website at: tinyurl.com/CofR-NTMP.