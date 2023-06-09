99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester open house features options for slowing 22nd Avenue Northwest traffic

New lanes and extended curbs are seen as potential changes to address neighborhood concerns.

22nd Avenue NW Study.jpg
A map shows the section of 22nd Avenue Northwest that is being considered for traffic calming efforts during a June 20, 2023, open house.
Contributed / City of Rochester
By Staff reports
Today at 7:21 PM

ROCHESTER — Options for slowing traffic along a nearly half-mile stretch of 22nd Avenue Northwest include creating bike lanes or a center turn lane, as well as options to extend existing curbs.

Rochester Public Works Department is seeking feedback on options as part of a neighborhood calming effort after residents voiced concerns about speeding vehicles, aggressive driver behavior, traffic volumes and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A 2022 traffic study confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit in the residential neighborhood, which include parks and a school in the vicinity, and a December open house solicited initial public comments.

Public Work staff will meet with neighbors again from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 20 at the city’s Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway Northwest, as part of an open house.

Staff will share and receive feedback on potential traffic-calming solutions, which are posted on project website at: tinyurl.com/CofR-NTMP.

By Staff reports
