Rochester's Soldiers Field and Eastwood golf courses will open at 8 a.m. Saturday with modified reservation and purchase procedures.
To maintain social distancing guidelines in the course clubhouses, reservations for tee times will be required and groups are limited to four players.
Walk-up tee times will not be accepted.
“Golfers should be prepared for changes before, during, and after play,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said, citing the need for precautions amid COVID-19 concerns.
Reservations will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. Eastwood Golf Course can be reached at 507-281-6173. Soldiers Field Golf Course can be reached at 507-281-6176.
Payment must be submitted via credit or debit card; cash will not be accepted. To purchase an annual pass for the first time, go to rochestermngolf.com. To renew an annual pass, call 507-273-2856.
Once golfers are on the course, they will be expected to follow posted instructions for play.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said changes include not having rakes in sand traps and inverting the cups in holes to reduce items that are frequently touched on the course.
Guidelines to know before arriving include:
● Golfers are asked to arrive no more than 20 minutes before a scheduled tee time to prevent congregating.
● Physical distancing of 6 to 10 feet is required for anyone not from the same household.
● Clubhouses will be limited to four golfers at a time. Waiting lines with distancing marks will be posted.
● One rider per cart. unless golfers are from the same household. This means the cart supply may be limited.
● Food and beverage services will be limited to bottled water, soft drinks and prepackaged food items.
Widman said Northern Hills and Hadley Creek golf courses will remain closed until further notice. All golf lessons, lesson programs and The First Tee junior golf program also are suspended.
For questions about the city's modified golf season, contact Jeff Gorman at 507-281-6173 or David Richardson at 507-281-6176.