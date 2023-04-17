Rochester organization to host veterans appreciation events on April 22-23

ROCHESTER — The Disabled American Veterans organization is thanking veterans with a veterans appreciation weekend on April 22 and 23.

A women's veterans appreciation event includes a guest speaker, chair massages, essential oils and camaraderie and socializing from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday at LC's Venue, 316 Broadway Ave. S. To register for the event, email Jim Anderson at davsemn28@gmail.com.

The resource fair and benefit on Sunday are open to all veterans. Veteran-related vendors and service providers will answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE. National DAV service officers will also share information on veteran benefits. There is no registration required.

For more information on the DAV organization, visit davmembersportal.org.