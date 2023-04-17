99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester organization to host veterans appreciation events on April 22-23

An event on Saturday thanks women veterans, and the Sunday events include a resource fair and benefit for all veterans.

wreaths across america.jpg
Four of the eight wreaths presented at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in honor of veterans who have died, pictured on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:05 PM

ROCHESTER — The Disabled American Veterans organization is thanking veterans with a veterans appreciation weekend on April 22 and 23.

A women's veterans appreciation event includes a guest speaker, chair massages, essential oils and camaraderie and socializing from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday at LC's Venue, 316 Broadway Ave. S. To register for the event, email Jim Anderson at davsemn28@gmail.com.

Find more news important to you

The resource fair and benefit on Sunday are open to all veterans. Veteran-related vendors and service providers will answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE. National DAV service officers will also share information on veteran benefits. There is no registration required.

For more information on the DAV organization, visit davmembersportal.org.

