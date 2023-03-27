99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester parent charged after telling law enforcement toddler ingested fentanyl

After admitting her 1-year-old daughter ingested a pill containing fentanyl; parent faces child endangerment charges

Rahmo Yussuf Salah
Rahmo Yussuf Salah.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 12:40 PM

ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester woman has been charged with child endangerment after her 1-year-old ingested a pill containing fentanyl on March 26, 2023, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Rahmo Yussuf Salah is facing one count of endangering a child and fifth-degree drug possession, both felonies.

She's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Also Read

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to an overdose call involving a 1-year-old girl at a residence on the 3000 block of Rose Heights Driver Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dispatcher told officers that the child was not breathing, though an officer confirmed the girl was breathing before an ambulance arrived.

While the child was receiving medical treatment, the girl's mother, Salah, told police that her daughter took a fentanyl pill that she had in her purse.

An officer observed bundles of burnt tinfoil in Salah's purse as she searched for her identification and blue pill stamped as "M30" was found on the floor. These pills are known to potentially be counterfeit Percocet pills that contain fentanyl.

A field test of the pill came back inconclusive but Salah told an officer that they were fentanyl pills, and she had ingested them earlier that day.

She gave a statement to law enforcement following her arrest and said that she was in the bathroom with her daughter when she took half of a fentanyl pill and placed the other half in her purse.

"She then could not find the other half of the pill and noticed that her daughter was unable to stand or walk and kept rubbing her eyes," part of the complaint reads.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: From Southeast Minnesota to South by Southwest
March 27, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 19-25, 2023
March 27, 2023 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230323_125021.jpg
Business
Local investors paid $3.1 million to buy Chester Estates from Creekside Apartments owner
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lincoln Meister.jpg
College
Lincoln Meister has provided his own kind of 'renewable energy' in Duluth
March 27, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Refill Goods
Business
From home to storefront: This old Plainview house has the bones of a community space
March 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
04-13 judy jarvis anderson sj.jpg
Sports
'What would Jarvis do?' Reflections in the wake of the death of Plainview's beautiful soul, Jarvis Anderson
March 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
IMG_5083.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
From Southeast Minnesota to South by Southwest
March 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed