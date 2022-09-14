SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation

In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

Epilepsy Awareness
Krystal Koball and her daughter, Kaya Koball a senior at Mayo High School who has epilepsy, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
September 14, 2022
ROCHESTER — Now a senior at Mayo High School, Kaya Koball was in the third grade when her teacher noticed she wasn't learning the way she used to. She wasn't grasping concepts she normally would. Her attention span was declining.

Her mother, Krystal, noticed some of the same signs at home but assumed she was overthinking things.

It turned out Kaya had more than 100 seizures a day. Subsequently, she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

"It went undetected for quite a long period of time," Krystal said. "All these seizures were occurring, but not a single person sitting next to her — or her teacher, or even her parents or siblings — noticed."

Things may be different for students like Kaya moving forward.

In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation . It requires every school have someone trained in recognizing and responding to seizures if there is a student prone to seizures attending the school. The legislation went into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

"It sets the expectation that school personnel and school nurses know how to gain the critical information of how to support families living with epilepsy," said Glen Lloyd, executive director of the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation.

Minnesota is one of 13 states that approved this sort of legislation.

According to the Mayo Clinic, epilepsy is "a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal."

Krystal said those early days were traumatic for the family. They weren't sure who to tell, or how much they should tell. Eventually, they became connected with the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation .

Kaya said having seizures and dealing with epilepsy would have been a frightening experience even if Seizures Smart Schools had been around when she was younger.

For Krystal, though, knowing her daughter's school has people aware of and equipped to deal with her epilepsy is key to having a peaceful state of mind.

Even with Kaya's medication, Krystal said it became a process of constantly making sure her daughter's teachers were aware of her situation. Some teachers would have a lot of questions about how to handle the situation.

"Without them having that knowledge, it was very difficult for us to feel comfortable," Krystal said. "And then we're sitting home all day feeling stressed out."

Lloyd said part of the reason for the legislation is to lighten the burden for families like the Koballs.

"Students, parents and families have the reassurance and the peace of mind to know that they don't have to live in isolation around their diagnosis," Lloyd said. "We see this as being incredibly impactful because it reaches broadly into all types of communities."

Epilepsy Awareness
Krystal Koball and her daughter, Kaya Koball a senior at Mayo High School who has epilepsy, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
