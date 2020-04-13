Several Rochester parks were bustling before Sunday’s snowfall, and activity is expected to return as officials continue to stress the need to maintain safe distances.
As the city’s parks and trails see increased activity, plans are being made to maintain them with limited staff.
“We have not brought any seasonal staff on, and it looks like we are not going to be bringing many on for this year,” said Mike Nigbur, the city’s park and forestry division head. “That will force additional changes in our operations.”
City Hall is under a hiring freeze for full-time and part-time staff as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department typically hires about 300 summer workers, with 45 set to help maintain parks, which more than doubles the city’s regular park staff of 40, including managers.
Additionally, park staff have been part of the city’s pandemic response, taking them away from traditional work needed to prepare parks for spring and summer activity.
“We have gone through quite a few weeks of upheaval,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman told the city’s Park Board last week.
Staff continues working on adjustments to address maintenance needs.
On Monday, the city announced it is implementing a “Pack In, Pack Out” or “Leave No Trace” model for park waste management, meaning users are expected to take their trash with them when leaving a park.
“All of the trash collected in our local parks originates elsewhere,” Nigbur said, citing trash cleaned out of cars and lunchtime leftovers. “We are asking all park and trail users to take out whatever waste they bring in.”
To help achieve the goal, the city is eliminating waste collection at smaller neighborhood parks, but it will maintain some trash receptacles at key locations in the park system.
“It’s something we’ve talked about for years,” Nigbur said, pointing to other communities with similar practices.
He also also said the community is being asked to help keep parks clean by continuing to clean up after their dogs. Soldiers Field Golf Course is already posted with a sign indicating it could be closed to dog walkers and others due to waste concerns.
Also in discussion are revisions to park mowing operations.
Nigbur said options being considered include extending periods between mowings or leaving some areas in parks unmowed to reduce the workload with limited staff.
“It’s probably going to be a combination,” he said, adding that it's unlikely that any maintained park will be completely converted to a natural area.
He said decisions will likely be based on a variety of factors.
“There are locations we definitely have to maintain, just from a standpoint of the quality of turf we created and want to maintain,” Nigbur said. “Our sports complexes, we cannot give up on those, because once you give up on those, you create a lot of effort to get back to where we are today.”
Widman said plans to eliminate enforcement of the city’s tall grass and weeds policy are directly tied to the lack of staffing for park maintenance.
He said enforcement of the often-contentious policy is time consuming.
“The other side of that, too, is that we are going to have a very different mowing schedule and there will be some areas that will not be mowed, unless by some miracle we are allowed to bring seasonals back,” he said.
“We did not want to set up a debate about a double standard,” he added.