Rochester parking ramp closing temporarily starting Thursday

Contract parkers granted access to other city parking during closure.

21cfd3e96c9f9341f44308ab4ca1c266.jpg
The city's new parking ramp near the intersection of First Avenue and First Street Southeast was slated to include housing, but city officials say more study is needed to determine if the structure will handle the added load. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
By Staff reports
June 22, 2022 05:17 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester’s newest public parking ramp will close Thursday for construction and maintenance work.

The parking structure on the northwest corner of First Street Southeast and First Avenue is expected to reopen June 30.

All cars in the ramp must be removed by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, and vehicles remaining after Thursday will be towed.

Contract parkers assigned to the ramp will have access to every other municipal ramp using their current keycard, with the access continuing through the end of next week.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
