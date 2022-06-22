Rochester parking ramp closing temporarily starting Thursday

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s newest public parking ramp will close Thursday for construction and maintenance work.

The parking structure on the northwest corner of First Street Southeast and First Avenue is expected to reopen June 30.

All cars in the ramp must be removed by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, and vehicles remaining after Thursday will be towed.

Contract parkers assigned to the ramp will have access to every other municipal ramp using their current keycard, with the access continuing through the end of next week.