Rochester parking revenue rebounds as new rate study starts

ROCHESTER — Parking revenue in Rochester is bouncing back.

With the city’s parking operations expected to function without reliance on local taxes, the department’s reserve funds have been tapped in recent years due to a downturn in activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They had to bear their losses out of the reserves, but still ended 2022 with a little over $17 million for future capital,” said Jason Boynton, an auditor from Smith Schafer’s Rochester office.

The parking operation saw losses in 2020 and 2021 as more people stayed home and worked from home, and Boynton pointed out that federal funds that helped maintain transit efforts and other city functions weren't available for parking operations.

Now, local parking revenue is returning.

“We ended the year at $7.6 million for 2022,” Boynton said. “That was the same amount, roughly, that we had in 2019.”

According to Nick Lemmer, the marketing and outreach coordinator for Rochester Public Transit and Parking, the average weekday peak occupancy for city parking ramps in April ranged from 23% to 73%, with the Center Street ramp being the busiest and the First Street ramp having the least activity.

Overall parking fund revenue was bolstered last year by a more than $2 million settlement in a lawsuit the city filed related to its newest public parking ramp, located at the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and First Street.

As a result, overall revenues were approximately $11 million, which provided $3.4 million in income above expenses. Boynton said that compares to a $1.3 million loss in 2021, when expenses exceeded revenue.

The return of a surplus comes after the Rochester City Council opted to back off planned parking rate increases in 2020.

The proposed increases, which stemmed from a 2017 parking-rate study, aimed to provide balance between spaces used by contact parkers and those needed for hourly parking in city ramps.

The 2020 rate freeze kept monthly non-commercial rates for parking ramps at $168, rather than increasing to $288 over three years, as outlined in a 2018 plan.

Rates for assigned commercial spaces in city parking ramps have held steady at $224 a month, rather than climbing to an anticipated $352 as projected in the pre-pandemic study.

Rates for the city’s parking meters were last adjusted on June 1, 2021.

With much of the known pandemic pressure on parking appearing to subside, the Rochester City Council has approved a $82,000 contract with Walker Consultants for a new parking rate study.

In a report to the council, Noloan Schild, the city’s budget and capital improvement plan analyst, said the study will help ensure the parking enterprise fund remains self-sustaining without reliance on tax dollars.

“The way we do this is through a properly implemented rate plan that generates the necessary revenues to cover all annual expenses and ensures a positive fund balance to help cover capital investment and any unexpected expenses that arise,” he wrote. “Therefore, we feel it is important to periodically conduct parking rate studies to properly analyze the parking environment and plan for future needs.”

In its proposal to the city, Walker Consultants said the new study will look at the current supply of public parking spaces, usage and management of parking options and how users are directed to available parking spaces.

The study is also expected to focus on downtown parking use and needs, as well as determine whether changes to the city’s employee parking discount program are needed.

“We understand the sensitivities and capabilities required in developing a plan that considers the diverse parking needs of city residents, visitors, downtown businesses, and employees, ensuring that parking meets these diverse needs while supporting an economically vibrant, active, and accessible downtown,” the Walker proposal states.

The study, which is expected to be completed by late fall, comes as the city is building a new park-and-ride lot on 75th Street Northwest, near U.S. Highway 52. The public lot is partially funded through approximately $1.6 million in federal funds.

While park-and-ride facilities can help reduce stress on downtown parking, they are funded through the city’s transit operations. City bus routes connect to the dedicated lots.

Another park-and-ride option is also being planned near the Rochester Rec Center, where a 200-stall parking deck is expected to be constructed, using a recently announced $7.4 million federal transit grant.

The city also continues work on a bus rapid-transit project through downtown, which is expected to connect to public and private parking facilities along Second Street Southwest. The project is expected to be complete in 2026, but details on potential parking options remain in the works as the city continues to seek federal funding for the project.