SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester parks deer hunt receives council approval

Parks are still being selected for inclusion in effort to manage deer population in the city

05-17 deer in the park kk.jpg
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 16, 2022 10:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A proposed archery deer hunt in city parks received unanimous Rochester City Council approval Monday.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said the goal is to manage a deer population that has been growing in recent years.

Read more from Randy
Former Legends Bar
Local
Vision alternatives for downtown riverfront continues to weigh options for former Legends site
Potential development will likely require partnership with private developer who shares city vision for land.
May 16, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Hnet-image.gif
Local
Launch of new public art highlights transition in Peace Plaza
Rochester artist says 'Wakefield' seeks to inspire contemplation
May 16, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
f3aa667952527b19c76d36eb193364bb_binary_6264361.jpg
Local
Campion announces plans to seek re-election
Rochester City Council member says he wants to continue efforts to make city affordable and enjoyable.
May 16, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“I think this is in the top 5 phone calls and emails I’ve received in the eight years since I’ve been here,” he told the council Monday.

Council members said they have received similar calls about concerns related to deer, which include addressing public safety, property damage and potential public health issues.

“I’ve gotten a lot of complaints about deer,” council member Mark Bransford said, adding that he recently came close to hitting a deer while driving. “We need to do something. We need to start somewhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The planned hunt is slated to run from September to December in an estimated 10 parks, which will be approved by the Rochester Park Board.

Widman has been working for months with members of the Rochester Archery Club to establish guidelines for the hunt, which will require participants to be at least 18 years old, complete a Minnesota bowhunters education program and pass a Department of Natural Resources proficiency test.

“You have to be pretty accurate,” archery club President Terry Spaeth said of the requirements. “You can’t just go flinging arrows around.”

Widman said parks staff will work with the club to oversee the hunt and ensure rules are being followed.

He noted the plans mirror similar hunts in the Twin Cities and other communities throughout the state.

“This is quite common,” he said.

The Rochester Parks Board has been discussing options for deer control as part of its wildlife management program in recent years, but Widman said problems extend beyond park borders.

An estimated 44 hunters are expected to be approved through a planned process with applications accepted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, with a drawing on Aug. 16 and hunters notified by Aug. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunters will be assigned by specific parks.

Archery club member Jeff Lien said organizers are working with parks staff to find ideal locations based on park size, distance from homes and how many reports of deer have been received.

“Gamehaven and Willow Creek (parks) were pretty obvious ones,” he said, adding that others could be selected based on reduced activity in colder months.

The Parks Department would use signs and other equipment to restrict public access to designated hunting areas during the approved period.

While DNR rules allow up to five deer to be tagged by an individual hunter, Spaeth said the proposed hunt is unlikely to achieve the maximum allowable results.

“I think the reality is we’d be lucky if 40 deer are harvested in city limits,” he said.

What happened: The Rochester City Council approved a plan to hold an archery deer hunt in city parks in an attempt to control the deer population.

Why does this matter: City staff and elected officials have reported receiving numerous complaints about increased damage related to deer.

What's next: The Rochester Archery Club is working with park staff to identify which parks will be included in the hunt. The Rochester Parks Board will approve the parks that are part of the program.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
280793504_732650878092443_7270357913014776966_n.jpg
Local
Woman drives through barricade, stuck in wet concrete in NE Rochester
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
May 16, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
1st district special election will take on clarity in a week
Special election primary will take place on May 24, reducing 19 candidates to 4
May 16, 2022 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Muhidin Omar Abukar.png
Local
Rochester man pleads guilty to 2019 murder, to receive over 13 year prison sentence
Muhidin Abukar, 33, entered into a plea agreement Monday, May 16, 2022, shortly before his trial was set to begin for his role in the death of a 28-year-old Rochester man.
May 16, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
1aa0dd5ff101cd5d71fe4fb95baf2444.jpg
Members Only
Business
Kemps workers approve new contract with 'record' wage increases
Employees at Rochester’s Kemps plant voted 82-24 on Sunday to approve a new three-year labor contract with “record” raises to guarantee that the ice cream will keep flowing this summer, said John Chappuis, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.
May 16, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger