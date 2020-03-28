Minnesota’s stay-at-home order allows the use of parks and trails for walking, running and biking, but Rochester’s Parks and Recreation Department is urging added caution.
Park staff reported Saturday that increased park traffic has been seen during the week.
“We want people to be comfortable enjoying the outdoors and getting some exercise,” said Paul Widman, director of Parks and Recreation. “Take advantage of the spring weather, but do so smartly and at a safe distance from others.”
The city’s 100-plus park areas and more than 85 miles of trails remain open, but staff is encouraging people to maintain safe distances when using them during the stay-at-home order.
On Wednesday, park playgrounds and other areas, including the Silver Lake skate park, were closed.
“We know how important it is for the people of our community to be outside and active,” parks staff posted online. “We are releasing new guidelines, built on the direction of the CDC and National Recreation and Park Association on how to use our spaces in a way to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”
Saturday, staff said group activities with potential for close contact are also banned.
To discourage use of group facilities, tennis and pickleball courts have been padlocked; basketball rims have been removed from courts; and closed signs have been added to playgrounds and the skate park.