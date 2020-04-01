When signs failed to deter groups from gathering at the Silver Creek Skatepark, a fence went up Wednesday morning.
“We were optimistic that with all the messaging going out worldwide and nationwide that people would pay attention and self monitor social distancing,” said Paul Widman, Rochester parks and recreation director. “That didn’t happen.”
Widman said he and other park staff made periodic stops at the skate park to encourage users to leave, but the message didn’t appear to stick as posted signs disappeared.
Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer, who represents the ward that includes the park, said the need for the move was disappointing.
“I’m surprised we fenced it off,” he said. “You can only educate people for so long.”
Widman acknowledged some people may attempt to climb the fence, but he said he hopes it shows the community that the city is taking its response to the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
Rochester’s police chief sought to reinforce the stance Wednesday, calling on young people to be safe.
“We are specifically making a call out to our community’s youth to be champions for social distancing at this time,” Chief James Franklin said in a statement. “Limit unnecessary contact with others, and avoid contact with people who aren’t living in your own household – this includes your friends. You have an opportunity to be change-makers for all of us.”
While parks remain open amid Gov. Tim Walz's statewide stay-at-home order, the city has taken steps to limit the potential for gathering in the public spaces. Tennis and pickleball courts have been locked, basketball hoops have been removed, and signs have been used to close playgrounds.
Playground closures weren’t initially ordered when Walz called for people to stay home, but his office added the guidance later.
In addition to the concern about attracting groups, Widman said playground equipment, as well as benches at local courts, pose a threat because the coronavirus could linger on them between uses.
“Ideally, you are going to want to disinfect after every use,” he said, adding that the city doesn’t have enough staff to make sure that happens.
Palmer said he’d hope parents could be trusted to clean the equipment, but acknowledged the closures are recommended by the state.
At the same time, he said he hopes the city can move toward opening some spaces, specifically golf courses.
“I know the governor is going back and forth on that also,” he said, adding that accommodations could be made to meet distancing guidelines.
Widman said park staff are constantly monitoring use throughout the system and will continue to make adjustments as needed.
A recent concern is a large number of people driving to popular sites, such as Quarry Hill Park. With the nature center closed, he said a full parking lot indicates heavy trail use in a limited area.
While trail etiquette calls for a level of physical distancing, Widman said the city is recommending people stay closer to home.
“We’re asking people to walk or bike from their home, rather than driving to a parking lot,” he said.