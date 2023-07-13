Rochester pastor says church isn't angry with accused burglar

ROCHESTER — Miranda Matteson walked into Hope Summit Christian Church on Jan. 22, 2021, to see the place was ransacked. She called the police and then her husband, Jeff Matteson, the lead pastor.

"Overall, we were actually really thankful because no one was hurt," Jeff Matteson said. He knows of other churches that have been burglarized where the perpetrators destroyed stuff but in his case, stuff was only grabbed and taken out.

Gage Nathenial Kasper, 29, of Rochester, was charged Thursday for burglarizing the Hope Summit and Redeemer Lutheran churches. He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in Wisconsin for felony bail jumping and damage to property charges.

"The most important thing to us is that Gage knows that Jesus loves him," Matteson said. "We're not angry with him, we exist in Rochester to be of service and to help people like Gage."

Kasper is facing two counts of second-degree burglary of a religious building and one count of theft, all felonies. He has a long string of convictions mostly related to drug use and theft, according to the Minnesota Courts website.

After talking with police, Matteson, who has been the church's pastor for the last nine years, said his group went out to lunch to decompress a little and began to pray for the man.

"(Kasper) needs to know that there are people out there who love him and if we ever get that chance, we hope to be able to do that one day for him," Matteson said.

Several electronic items were stolen during the burglary, as well as a donation box that contained an unknown amount of cash, gas card and other items, according to the criminal complaint.

Kasper is also accused of burglarizing the Redeemer Lutheran Church a week after Hope Summit. He allegedly stole laptops, checkbooks and credit cards.

Gage Nathaniel Kasper. Contributed / Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Several people, including his landlord and a friend, reported to the Rochester Police Department that Kasper was the one who burglarized the churches.

Police recovered several items from the burglaries after the Duluth Police Department realized they had Kasper's vehicle impounded.

Police referred to Kasper as a "locally notorious burglar," in 2016, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

Matteson, who is on the board of The Landing, a Rochester non-profit that provides assistance to those facing homelessness, said he wants people to reach out if they need help .

"There's other options besides putting your future at risk," Matteson said, adding that Kasper didn't get away a lot of money. "I think all he ended up getting was a bunch of guilt."