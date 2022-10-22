SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester plan for more neighborhood development meetings, fewer hearings set for review Monday

The Rochester City Council's adoption of a new unified development code included a plan to reduce the number of required council reviews while increasing meetings between developers and neighbors, but some concerns have been raised by residents and council members.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 22, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Planned changes in how neighborhood input is gathered in the development process will be discussed Monday,

The Rochester City Council is slated to review plans to increase the number of required neighborhood informational meetings for zoning changes,as well as specific development changes.

Also Read
Meghann Southwick's Ballsy peanut butter balls
Business
Nut butter makes a 'Ballsy' business
Meghann Southwick took a hunger for nut balls and turned it into a business.
October 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Harmony map.png
Local
Motorcyclist injured in Friday afternoon crash in Harmony
The motorcyclist was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
October 21, 2022 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

Requirements for the meetings, which call for developers to present plans to neighbors and others gathered at a specified location, are set to increase next year when the city’s new unified development code is implemented.

Changes in the code have sparked concerns, since it’s also seen as moving away from formal public hearings in front of the City Council or the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, in some cases.

“I see no reason for removing the people’s representatives from the final review of this,” Rochester resident Barry Skolnick said of development plan reviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Elliot, a director with Denver-based Clarion Associate, which helped create the new development code, said public hearings will still happen when significant changes are considered, since some are required by law and others are related to key changes in the community.

“We said ‘Use this (public hearings) where it really is steering the future of the community,’” he told the council as it considered adopting the development code changes.

He said in those cases the public hearing would be added to a required neighborhood meeting to create a formal record of rule changes.

“There are a lot of that things that are not big … and in those cases, we said you should get a neighborhood meeting, but it doesn’t rise to the level of a quasi-judicial meeting,” Elliot added, noting the decisions in cases without hearings are already dictated by the development code.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinnhauser said the shift to neighborhood meetings also makes conversations with developers more accessible to the people in surrounding neighborhoods and better respects people’s time.

“When you are talking about neighborhood meetings, you are talking about just asking (people) to commit to time to talk about just that item, that’s in their neighborhood, closest to them, meeting them where they are at,” she said. “That’s opposed to having to come to the Government Center and waiting until their item is up to speak.”

Public hearings at council and commission meetings often require residents to sit through a variety of topics before the project they want to address is discussed.

Requirements for the neighborhood meetings already call for setting times that are most accessible to residents — after 5 p.m. on weekdays — and locations within a half mile of the proposed development. Options for virtual attendance must also be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggested changes call for earlier notification of the meetings, increasing the period from 10 to 15 days. The added time would extend the review process, but eliminating public hearings is seen as a way to expedite the process.

The new development code already requires developers to also start notifying renters within 500 feet of the affected location, where current policy calls for only contacting property owners.

Another shift included in the new code requires neighbors' concerns to be addressed in a report to the city’s Community Development staff, either providing details about how concerns will be addressed or why a change would not be made.

City Council members voiced some concerns about the changes in policy when they adopted the new code last month, which led to plans to review changes during Monday’s council study session.

The session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Oct. 24 include:

Rochester

ADVERTISEMENT

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.
  • Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
  • Music Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

  • Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILUPCOMING MEETINGS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
A building side reading, "The Deck on 4th & Zumbro."
Business
The former Legends patio is getting a new life as The Deck in downtown Rochester
A new sign — The Deck on 4th & Zumbro — recently appeared painted on the side of the former Legends/AFL Labor Temple building at 11 Fourth St. SE. An arrow points to the patio tucked alongside the city building overlooking the Zumbro River.
October 21, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Chase Johnston
Local
YouTube vigilante on mission to expose sexual predators faces his own sex assault charges
Chase Johnston's YouTube channel has thousands of views from videos in which he confronts people he views as sexual predators. One county has declined to follow up on his reports. Another has decided to pursue charges. In all of this, Johnston has been charged with multiple crimes against two of the men he's accused, including one accusation of sexual assault.
October 21, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Super Fresh Produce and Garden Center
Business
Super Fresh in Austin closed as new ownership takes over
After months of looking for new ownership, Super Fresh Produce, Bakery and Floral shop has found someone to take over once current owner, Jim Stiles, retires on Nov. 1.
October 21, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Silver Lake Dam
Local
Rochester council candidates join community in divided views of future for Silver Lake Dam
The proposal for an alternate dam structure to maintain the bulk of Silver Lake spurs differing opinions among candidates for three Rochester City Council seats and mayor.
October 21, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen