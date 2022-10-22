Rochester plan for more neighborhood development meetings, fewer hearings set for review Monday

ROCHESTER — Planned changes in how neighborhood input is gathered in the development process will be discussed Monday,

The Rochester City Council is slated to review plans to increase the number of required neighborhood informational meetings for zoning changes,as well as specific development changes.

Requirements for the meetings, which call for developers to present plans to neighbors and others gathered at a specified location, are set to increase next year when the city’s new unified development code is implemented.

Changes in the code have sparked concerns, since it’s also seen as moving away from formal public hearings in front of the City Council or the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, in some cases.

“I see no reason for removing the people’s representatives from the final review of this,” Rochester resident Barry Skolnick said of development plan reviews.

Don Elliot, a director with Denver-based Clarion Associate, which helped create the new development code, said public hearings will still happen when significant changes are considered, since some are required by law and others are related to key changes in the community.

“We said ‘Use this (public hearings) where it really is steering the future of the community,’” he told the council as it considered adopting the development code changes.

He said in those cases the public hearing would be added to a required neighborhood meeting to create a formal record of rule changes.

“There are a lot of that things that are not big … and in those cases, we said you should get a neighborhood meeting, but it doesn’t rise to the level of a quasi-judicial meeting,” Elliot added, noting the decisions in cases without hearings are already dictated by the development code.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinnhauser said the shift to neighborhood meetings also makes conversations with developers more accessible to the people in surrounding neighborhoods and better respects people’s time.

“When you are talking about neighborhood meetings, you are talking about just asking (people) to commit to time to talk about just that item, that’s in their neighborhood, closest to them, meeting them where they are at,” she said. “That’s opposed to having to come to the Government Center and waiting until their item is up to speak.”

Public hearings at council and commission meetings often require residents to sit through a variety of topics before the project they want to address is discussed.

Requirements for the neighborhood meetings already call for setting times that are most accessible to residents — after 5 p.m. on weekdays — and locations within a half mile of the proposed development. Options for virtual attendance must also be provided.

Suggested changes call for earlier notification of the meetings, increasing the period from 10 to 15 days. The added time would extend the review process, but eliminating public hearings is seen as a way to expedite the process.

The new development code already requires developers to also start notifying renters within 500 feet of the affected location, where current policy calls for only contacting property owners.

Another shift included in the new code requires neighbors' concerns to be addressed in a report to the city’s Community Development staff, either providing details about how concerns will be addressed or why a change would not be made.

City Council members voiced some concerns about the changes in policy when they adopted the new code last month, which led to plans to review changes during Monday’s council study session.

The session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

