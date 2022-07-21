Rochester Planned Parenthood workers part of regional vote to unionize

ROCHESTER — Planned Parenthood North Central States has officially won their union election with about 90% of workers voting in favor of joining the Service Employees International Union, a union the covers workers in health care, the public sector and property services.

The National Labor Relations Board tallied worker ballots Thursday, July 21, 2002. Since the election opened for mail-in ballots the week of June 27, 238 ballots in favor of unionizing and 26 against were sent back to the board.

This includes workers at 16 Planned Parenthood clinics in Minnesota, including one in Rochester.

“This is a sad and difficult time for our country, but I'm here with some good news for those of us fighting for reproductive justice,” said Ashley Schmidt, a Planned Parenthood training and development specialist based in Nebraska during a Zoom meeting shortly after the results were tallied. “We know that this will make Planned Parenthood an even better space for our patients.”

PPNCS United first announced on May 26 that the organization formally filed for election after collecting signed cards showing majority support between its 28 clinics' workers for unionizing. After PPNCS management would not voluntarily recognize PPNCS United, workers appealed through the NLRB.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were told by leadership when we filed for election that they wanted to let us go through the democratic process (NLRB election),” said April Clark, a Planned Parenthood senior training and development specialist in Iowa during the online conference.

Clark added she would expect that PPNCS management now recognizes the overwhelming support for unionizing and will work on getting a contract in place quickly as negotiations between workers and management begin.

The PPNCS United election results came out just a week after workers at four Massachusetts Planned Parenthoods won their election with a 98% vote for unionization while other affiliates navigate bargaining.

The conference speakers talked largely about how this union win will give frontline workers the support and protections they need to continue providing quality care during times of burnout and increased reproductive care restrictions and bans since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.