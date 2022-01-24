Rochester plans downtown snow clean up Tuesday and Wednesday

ROCHESTER — Downtown parking will be banned on several streets Tuesday and Wednesday mornings until to allow crews to remove snow from the streets.

The streets being posted with “no parking” signs Monday afternoon are:



Third Avenue between Third Street Northwest and Sixth Street Southwest.

Fourth Avenue between Third Street Northwest and Fifth Street Southwest.

Fourth Street from Second Avenue Southeast to Sixth Avenue Southwest.

First Avenue from Fifth Street Northwest to the end of the street near the Rochester Area Family YMCA.

Second Avenue Southwest between Third and Sixth streets.

Seventh Street Southwest between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Fifth Street Southwest between First and Fourth avenues.

Sixth Street Southwest between First and Second avenues.

South Broadway Avenue from Second Street to Sixth Street.

West Center Street from Third Avenue to Seventh Avenue.

First Street Northeast between Broadway to the dead end east of Civic Center Drive.

Second Street between First Avenue Southwest and Civic Center Drive.

Second Street Southwest between Third and Fourth avenues.

Second Street Southwest between 12th and 13th avenues.

Third Street Southwest between Fourth and Sixth avenues.

First Street Southwest between Fourth and Sixth avenues.

First Street Southeast from Broadway to Civic Center Drive.

9 ½ Street Southeast between First and Third avenues.

First Avenue between Second Street Southeast and Second Street Northeast.

First Avenue Southeast from Fourth Street Southeast to one block south.

Fourth Avenue Southeast between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Second Avenue Northwest from Second Street Northwest to the dead end north of Third Street Northwest.

Third Street Northwest between Third Avenue and Broadway.

Second Street between First Avenue Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northwest.

First Street Northwest from Third Avenue Northwest to Seventh Avenue Northwest.

Fifth Avenue Northwest between First and Second streets.

12th Avenue Southwest between First and Second streets.

13th Avenue Southwest between First and Second streets.

Fifth Avenue Southwest between Second and Fourth streets.

Sixth Avenue Northwest between First and Second Streets.

Seventh Avenue Northwest from West Center to First Street Northwest.

14th Avenue Southwest from Second Street Southwest to the southern midblock.

A map of affected streets is available here .

All vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. As a result, anyone missing a vehicle during snow-clearing work should notify the Law Enforcement Center.