Rochester plays big role in growth around the region

Cities are growing, mostly, and the bigger the city, the better the growth, mostly.

"Metro growth really picked up this decade," said Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower. "Metro areas and urban areas. When you see growth, it's in counties with an urban area. In counties without an urban or metro area, there has been population loss because of outmigration for decades, and that continued into this decade as well."

Looking at the raw numbers from the 2020 Census, the results of where people live – what areas grew, and what areas dwindled – can be broken down into a rural vs. urban divide in Minnesota, Brower said. But not every city or county follows the rules, and the reasons behind certain changes can be misleading if one doesn't dig deeper.

RELATED:

Take Goodhue County for example.

The county bucked the trend among the four Southeast Minnesota counties – Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona and Houston counties – along the Mississippi River when it comes to having plus or minus population loss. Goodhue County continued its slow but steady population increase since 1920, with the past three census counts recording modest increases of 8.4 percent in 2000, 4.7 percent in 2010 and 3.0 percent in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

This last census shows a countywide increase of 1,399 people. However, the county's big city, Red Wing, had little to do with that growth. Red Wing saw an increase of less than 100 people. However, Pine Island and Zumbrota added 506 and 474 people, respectively, apiece. Other cities such as Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon and the Goodhue County half of Lake City also helped Goodhue County grow.

"I would contribute a large portion of our growth to our school district and our business community," said Pine Island City Administrator Elizabeth Howard. "We do not have any open storefronts to buy or lease on Main Street."

Yet Howard also knows that the town's proximity to Rochester plays a major role. For example, a "large portion" of Pine Island's employed residents go to Rochester to work. Some, she added, even commute to the Twin Cities for work.

"There's a lot of people who like that small-town feel, but also like having that proximity to Rochester," she said.

By comparison, Fillmore County's moderate increase of 362 people, a 1.7 percent increase, is due in most part to the increase seen in the Rushford-Rushford Village combined population, which went up 112 people, and increases in the Fillmore County side of Chatfield. Although that's likely not the whole story since the smaller towns in Fillmore County – and even the county seat of Preston or the county's largest city, Spring Valley – saw small decreases in population.

Still, urban centers, especially those within a close commuter drive of Rochester, generally saw big increases in population.

Kasson, in Dodge County, went from 5,931 in 2010 to 6,851 in 2020. Dodge Center, which is just another 6 miles down the road, also saw a small increase in residents from 2,670 to 2,844.

ADVERTISEMENT

But those increases in the larger cities were somewhat offset by the stagnant population numbers and even declines in smaller cities, leaving Dodge County's population increase for the 2020 census a mere 3.9 percent, well short of its double-digit increases from the last two census counts.

Brower said the loss in rural population is less a flood and more of a trickle, but it's been happening for decades, and demographics play as big a part as any other factor.

'I think about aging when I hear about those numbers," she said. "You see more people in the high-mortality age group for those counties, the rural counties. You don’t have that refresh of growth. Aging has a much bigger impact there."

Brower said while the numbers tell stories in each county and each city, in one county and city, the numbers might be giving some false information.

Winona County saw a population decrease of 1,790 people from 2010 to 2020. Most of that loss came in the city of Winona itself, which went from 27,592 in 2010 to 25,948 in 2020, a decrease of 1,644 or roughly 89 percent of the county's total loss.

Brower said her office has questions about the counting of college students in 2020 compared to previous years, and whether the numbers in Winona are accurate or not.

Still, with three county commissioner districts largely representing the population of the city of Winona – and one district encompassing the area that includes downtown Winona and the Winona State University campus – the county needs to ensure it does not need to redraw those district maps.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to state statute, said County Administrator Ken Fritz, a county must redraw its districts if one district is more than 10 percent off the average population of all the districts. Since Winona County's five districts hold about 10,000 residents apiece, that means one district would need to have lost roughly 1,000 residents within its boundaries.

Fritz said he has yet to dig into the census data to see if redistricting is required.

"Even if the numbers change somewhat, we don’t have the exact numbers for each district on what they lost," he said.