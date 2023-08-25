6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester police arrest underage teen following several search warrants Thursday

Rochester Police served seven search warrants Thursday related to an investigation into at least two groups of children. Police recovered a stolen firearm and a stolen car.

Rochester Police Department Squad
A Rochester Police Department squad Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin fil
By Staff reports
Today at 1:31 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy for possessing a firearm after the department conducted seven search warrants in northwest Rochester, according to a news release from RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

Police recovered a stolen handgun and stolen car as part of an investigation into different groups of children.

A 16-year-old Rochester boy was arrested and police recommended charges related to his alleged possession of a firearm.

More charges against the children being investigated are expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find more news important to you

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Isaac Derrick Klimesh
Local
Former Red Wing man sentenced to 30 days for sexual assault of teen girl
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Foster-Arend Park
Local
Drowning man saved by good samaritan at Foster Arend Park Thursday
4h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 20-26, 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


State cross country meet
Members Only
Prep
12 southeastern Minnesota girls cross country runners to watch in 2023
23m ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
MSHSL state cross country
Members Only
Prep
Rochester's 2023 high school girls cross country teams at a glance
28m ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
St. Charles Football Picture Day
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
state cross country
Members Only
Prep
12 southeastern Minnesota boys cross country runners to watch in 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten