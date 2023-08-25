Rochester police arrest underage teen following several search warrants Thursday

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy for possessing a firearm after the department conducted seven search warrants in northwest Rochester, according to a news release from RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

Police recovered a stolen handgun and stolen car as part of an investigation into different groups of children.

A 16-year-old Rochester boy was arrested and police recommended charges related to his alleged possession of a firearm.

More charges against the children being investigated are expected.