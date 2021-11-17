SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester police ask for public's help locating missing woman

Jodi Boeckermann, 64, suffers from health conditions and is considered an endangered missing person.

Jodi Boeckermann
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 17, 2021 12:55 PM
The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help after a 64-year-old Rochester woman with medical conditions was reported missing.

Jodi Boeckermann was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2021. Boeckermann was last seen in the afternoon of Oct. 15, 2021, when she left her home in Northwest Rochester in her a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am bearing Minnesota plate CNV037, according to a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Minnesota Crime Alert Network.

Boeckermann is considered an endangered missing person as she suffers from medical conditions and may not have any of her medications with her. She is described a white woman, with grey hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.

