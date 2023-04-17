Rochester police ask residents to check their property for missing man

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking residents for help in finding 59-year-old Len Reynolds, who was last seen on March 7.

After a welfare check on Reynolds on March 17, he was not located in or near his home in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue SE. Law enforcement also found his cell phone, wallet and car keys inside his home.

"Rochester Police Department is requesting that property owners near Mayo High School, 11th Avenue SE and Marion Road SE, check for any signs of Reynolds on their property, including sheds, garages and any wooded areas that do not get frequent attention," Crime Prevention and Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson wrote in a statement.

Reynolds is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds with fair skin, a bald head and a grayish-blonde beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Phonchai See at 507-328-2886 or the Rochester Police Dispatch at 507-328-6800.