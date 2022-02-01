SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Police called to YMCA for disorderly conduct on facility's last day

The large group left the property without incident.

013122-YMCA-7589.jpg
Rochester Police respond to a report of a disorderly situation at Rochester Area Family YMCA on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, the last day it was open.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 31, 2022 09:28 PM
ROCHESTER — Police officers were called to escort a large crowd from the Rochester YMCA in its final hours of operation.

Officers responded to the facility around 8 p.m. for a call of disorderly conduct on the basketball court, according to Police Sgt. Jean Valere.

Valere said the group was asked to leave the building, which they did without incident.

A YMCA manager at the scene declined to comment.

