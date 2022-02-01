Rochester Police called to YMCA for disorderly conduct on facility's last day

ROCHESTER — Police officers were called to escort a large crowd from the Rochester YMCA in its final hours of operation.

Officers responded to the facility around 8 p.m. for a call of disorderly conduct on the basketball court, according to Police Sgt. Jean Valere.

Valere said the group was asked to leave the building, which they did without incident.

A YMCA manager at the scene declined to comment.

Rochester Police respond to a report of a disorderly situation at Rochester Area Family YMCA on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, the last day it was open. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

