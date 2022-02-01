Rochester Police called to YMCA for disorderly conduct on facility's last day
The large group left the property without incident.
ROCHESTER — Police officers were called to escort a large crowd from the Rochester YMCA in its final hours of operation.
Officers responded to the facility around 8 p.m. for a call of disorderly conduct on the basketball court, according to Police Sgt. Jean Valere.
Valere said the group was asked to leave the building, which they did without incident.
A YMCA manager at the scene declined to comment.
City council is asking state lawmakers to approve citywide vote to allow sales tax to fund four projects.
Building permits filed this week show that plans for a Red Cow tavern within Rochester's Berkman Apartments at 217 14th Ave. SW are starting to heat up. With four locations in the Twin Cities, this will be the Red Cow’s first restaurant outside of the metro area.
Mailing expected to reach 600 random households in each of the county's seven districts.
Program seeks to help low- and moderate-income residents, as well as disabled and elderly, file annual tax returns