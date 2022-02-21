Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin selected to lead Faribault Police Department

ROCHESTER — More than two decades ago, John Sherwin walked through the doors of the Rochester Police Department as a patrol officer. In March, he’ll walk out for the last time as captain as he heads to Faribault to become its next chief of police.

Sherwin was named the next chief of Faribault police in early February. He will replace retiring Chief Andy Bohlen, who has served in the role for about nine years.

“There are some things that are hard to describe why, but then when you know it just feels right, it just felt right,” Sherwin said of his decision. “I’m really, really excited about the opportunity and looking forward to that."

“It's bittersweet, obviously, because I worked here for over 20 years and there are great people here. There really are and I don't think this community realizes how good, how committed the officers and employees of this department are. They really are,” Sherwin said. “They care about the community and I see it every day and I'm going to miss that.”

Sherwin was chosen from a list of two other final candidates -- Daniel Bianconi, of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and Jason Arras, of the Shakopee Police Department.

The candidates went through a series of interviews including panels with city department heads, members of the police and fire departments as well as meet and greets with community members.

“I think we had a number of really good candidates that applied,” said Tim Murray, Faribault city administrator.

Murray said Sherwin’s tenure as the interim Rochester Police Chief was a factor in his own considerations as well as Sherwin's breadth of experience within the department.

Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, outside the north station in Rochester, Minnesota. Sherwin has been named the next chief of police in Faribault. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sherwin plans to move to Faribault, but will likely commute from Rochester for a period of time. He said it is his belief and has been his practice to live in the communities he serves.

The Faribault Police Department has about 35 sworn officers compared to the Rochester Police Department’s approximately 150.

“I'm at the point in my career where I have a lot more in the rearview mirror than looking out the windshield. However, I would rather look out the front windshield and I see this as an opportunity to lead an organization,” Sherwin said. “It's the right fit. I was deliberate in applying to Faribault. Their agency has a very good reputation. They're a smaller agency, but they're busy. Their community is a rural community, diverse. It's its own unique place that appealed to me.”

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement that he was proud of Sherwin and thankful for his “incredible contributions” to the department and community.

“Throughout his career, but specifically over the course of the past two years, he has helped successfully guide this agency through very challenging times,” Franklin said. “Faribault Police Department will no doubt benefit from his experience and leadership. He is well prepared to lead their department and serve the citizens of Faribault.”

Reflecting on his 23 years of service with the Rochester Police Department, Sherwin said he’s been humbled by the response he’s received since word got out that he was selected as next Chief of Faribault Police and credits “great partners, great mentors, great supervisors” who have helped him be successful over the years.