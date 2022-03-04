Rochester Police Department announces Skate City Nights

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department announced an upcoming free community event: Skate City Nights.

Skate City Nights is an expansion of Safe City Nights, the series of community engagement events RPD collaborates on each summer. Local businesses are co-sponsors.

The weekend event is open to the public free of charge.

What: Skate City Nights

When: April 1 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.) and April 2 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Where: Mayo Civic Center

Roller skates will be available to use for free, or bring your own roller or in-line skates. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own protective gear. There will be a limited number of helmets available for use.

When you need a break from skating, have fun playing arcade games, pool, darts and gaga ball — all for free. You can also explore first responder ATVs. Concessions will be available for purchase.

“Skate City Nights is intended to bring people together and promote positive interactions between families, law enforcement and other community partners,” shares Chief Jim Franklin.