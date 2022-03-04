SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Police Department announces Skate City Nights

The event is scheduled for April 1 and 2.

Skate City Nights logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 04, 2022 02:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department announced an upcoming free community event: Skate City Nights.

Skate City Nights is an expansion of Safe City Nights, the series of community engagement events RPD collaborates on each summer. Local businesses are co-sponsors.

The weekend event is open to the public free of charge.

What: Skate City Nights

When: April 1 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.) and April 2 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Mayo Civic Center

Roller skates will be available to use for free, or bring your own roller or in-line skates. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own protective gear. There will be a limited number of helmets available for use.

When you need a break from skating, have fun playing arcade games, pool, darts and gaga ball — all for free. You can also explore first responder ATVs. Concessions will be available for purchase.

“Skate City Nights is intended to bring people together and promote positive interactions between families, law enforcement and other community partners,” shares Chief Jim Franklin.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Police lights
Local
Wabasha County to resume using sirens to alert volunteer responders to fires, emergencies
A test to reduce the use of sirens in favor of pagers, radios and cellphones was short lived for four communities in the county that decided they wanted to return to sounding sirens.
March 04, 2022 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
2020 Carla Nelson
Local
Sen. Carla Nelson announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer
Nelson said she is now cancer-free because of early detection.
March 04, 2022 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Grocery Stores2.JPG
Business
Despite supply chain, inflation woes, Dodge Center and other small-town grocers keep shelves full
Inflation has averaged around 4% but could rise as high as 9% at grocery stores by the end of the year
March 04, 2022 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 27-March 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 04, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link