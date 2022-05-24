Rochester Police Department announces summer Safe City Nights schedule

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department's first Safe City Nights event of the year is less than a month away.

The summer series of events, features food, police dog demonstrations and music. The events are aimed at building positive connections between police and community members, and brings together law enforcement, firefighters and other public safety partners.

The first event of the season is scheduled for June 14 at George Gibbs Elementary, 5525 56th St. NW. The event, and all subsequent Safe City Nights evenings, are from 6 to 8 p.m.

The full list of dates is as follows:



June 28 at Ben Franklin Elementary, 1801 Ninth Ave. SE.



July 12 at Jefferson Elementary, 1201 10th Ave. NE.



July 26, at Folwell Elementary, 603 15th Ave. SW.



August 9 at Slatterly Park ,950 11th Ave. SE.



August 23 at Watson Field, 1000 Essex Parkway NW

“We really value the opportunity to engage with people of all ages in all areas of the city," Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a news release. "Relationship-building initiatives like Safe City Nights are a key part of community policing, which focuses on working collaboratively to solve problems and enhance public safety,”

Other participating groups and agencies include the Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester Public Utilities, Public Works, Rochester Public Library, and Parks and Recreation.

Safe City Nights is a community-wide endeavor, and everyone is invited to attend.