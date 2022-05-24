SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Rochester Police Department announces summer Safe City Nights schedule

6d893ee2166941bbbc12095413ca8d7f.jpg
Liam Cha, 4, of Rochester, climbs out of a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle during Safe City Nights Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at George W. Gibbs Elementary School in Rochester. Tuesday night's event was the second Safe City Nights event of the season. Four more of the events are planned for later this summer: July 2 at Longfellow Elementary School, July 16 at Ben Franklin Elementary School, July 30 at Watson Field and August 20 at Harriet Bishop Elementary School.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 01:11 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department's first Safe City Nights event of the year is less than a month away.

The summer series of events, features food, police dog demonstrations and music. The events are aimed at building positive connections between police and community members, and brings together law enforcement, firefighters and other public safety partners.

The first event of the season is scheduled for June 14 at George Gibbs Elementary, 5525 56th St. NW. The event, and all subsequent Safe City Nights evenings, are from 6 to 8 p.m.

The full list of dates is as follows:

  • June 28 at Ben Franklin Elementary, 1801 Ninth Ave. SE.
  • July 12 at Jefferson Elementary, 1201 10th Ave. NE.
  • July 26, at Folwell Elementary, 603 15th Ave. SW.
  • August 9 at Slatterly Park ,950 11th Ave. SE.
  • August 23 at Watson Field, 1000 Essex Parkway NW

“We really value the opportunity to engage with people of all ages in all areas of the city," Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a news release. "Relationship-building initiatives like Safe City Nights are a key part of community policing, which focuses on working collaboratively to solve problems and enhance public safety,”
Other participating groups and agencies include the Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester Public Utilities, Public Works, Rochester Public Library, and Parks and Recreation.

Safe City Nights is a community-wide endeavor, and everyone is invited to attend.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
